iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suncare Traders Ltd Key Ratios

1
(-3.85%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:56:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncare Traders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.12

-16.25

-29.2

-19.78

Op profit growth

-76.27

492.29

-7.26

-138.31

EBIT growth

-40.14

71.66

26.07

1.17

Net profit growth

-101.76

-575.93

46.6

-120.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.84

-17.83

-2.52

-1.92

EBIT margin

9.43

17.35

8.46

4.75

Net profit margin

0.42

-26.5

4.66

2.25

RoCE

1.06

1.75

1.05

0.88

RoNW

0.01

-0.73

0.15

0.1

RoA

0.01

-0.67

0.14

0.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

-0.07

0.38

0.24

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0

-0.06

0.39

0.25

Book value per share

2.26

2.26

69.98

68.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

-29.28

3.23

7.62

P/CEPS

789.82

-29.85

3.11

7.07

P/B

0.25

0.9

0.01

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

29.49

50.35

54.01

87.14

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-32.81

-20.4

-23.92

-32.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

100.61

115.46

118.65

101.3

Inventory days

87.17

97.27

93.15

79.98

Creditor days

-56.95

-45.22

-45.6

-48.21

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.25

-6.43

-2.83

-2.4

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.1

0.09

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-21.19

-4.96

-29.55

-7.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-91.06

-91.9

-88.82

-91.61

Employee costs

-2.1

-5.37

-6.56

-3.58

Other costs

-10.66

-20.55

-7.13

-6.71

Suncare Traders : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncare Traders Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.