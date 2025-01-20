Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.12
-16.25
-29.2
-19.78
Op profit growth
-76.27
492.29
-7.26
-138.31
EBIT growth
-40.14
71.66
26.07
1.17
Net profit growth
-101.76
-575.93
46.6
-120.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.84
-17.83
-2.52
-1.92
EBIT margin
9.43
17.35
8.46
4.75
Net profit margin
0.42
-26.5
4.66
2.25
RoCE
1.06
1.75
1.05
0.88
RoNW
0.01
-0.73
0.15
0.1
RoA
0.01
-0.67
0.14
0.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
-0.07
0.38
0.24
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0
-0.06
0.39
0.25
Book value per share
2.26
2.26
69.98
68.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
-29.28
3.23
7.62
P/CEPS
789.82
-29.85
3.11
7.07
P/B
0.25
0.9
0.01
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
29.49
50.35
54.01
87.14
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-32.81
-20.4
-23.92
-32.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
100.61
115.46
118.65
101.3
Inventory days
87.17
97.27
93.15
79.98
Creditor days
-56.95
-45.22
-45.6
-48.21
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.25
-6.43
-2.83
-2.4
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.1
0.09
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-21.19
-4.96
-29.55
-7.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-91.06
-91.9
-88.82
-91.61
Employee costs
-2.1
-5.37
-6.56
-3.58
Other costs
-10.66
-20.55
-7.13
-6.71
