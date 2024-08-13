|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|18 Nov 2024
|3
|300
|Interim
|Approved payment of Interim Dividend at Rs. 3.00 per share of Re 1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
|Dividend
|22 May 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|4.17
|417
|Interim 2
|Intimation regarding payment of Second Interim Dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024
Shares traded at an average price of ₹1,318 per share, representing an up to 11% decrease from Monday's closing price.
Invest wise with Expert advice
