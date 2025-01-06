Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.23
-0.19
-0.56
-1.62
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.25
-2.32
2.28
Other operating items
Operating
-1.28
-0.52
-2.94
0.57
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-1.39
-0.52
-2.94
0.58
Equity raised
-5.81
-5.33
-4.16
-0.93
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
26.52
24.64
25.7
23.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.3
18.77
18.59
23.35
