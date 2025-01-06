iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Sunraj Diamond FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.23

-0.19

-0.56

-1.62

Depreciation

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.25

-2.32

2.28

Other operating items

Operating

-1.28

-0.52

-2.94

0.57

Capital expenditure

-0.11

0

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-1.39

-0.52

-2.94

0.58

Equity raised

-5.81

-5.33

-4.16

-0.93

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

26.52

24.64

25.7

23.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.3

18.77

18.59

23.35

Sunraj Diamond : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.