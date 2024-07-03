iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Share Price

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.48
  • Day's High12.49
  • 52 Wk High15.81
  • Prev. Close12.49
  • Day's Low12.48
  • 52 Wk Low 6.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.89
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.38
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.48

Prev. Close

12.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0.89

Day's High

12.49

Day's Low

12.48

52 Week's High

15.81

52 Week's Low

6.45

Book Value

3.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.66

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.17%

Non-Institutions: 58.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.73

-3

-3.93

-4.22

Net Worth

1.6

2.33

1.4

1.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.24

0.77

1.92

0.62

yoy growth (%)

59.95

-59.75

208.21

8.05

Raw materials

-0.67

-0.71

-1.8

-0.52

As % of sales

54.53

91.8

93.6

84.4

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.39

-0.29

-0.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.23

-0.19

-0.56

-1.62

Depreciation

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

0

Working capital

0.02

-0.25

-2.32

2.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.95

-59.75

208.21

8.05

Op profit growth

-57.77

51.79

-14.38

-17.93

EBIT growth

-168.28

-4.78

-213.21

-60.74

Net profit growth

434.9

-58.45

-63.44

-30.72

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2013

Gross Sales

2.54

1.37

4.38

1.24

66.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.54

1.37

4.38

1.24

66.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.72

0.46

0.06

0.07

View Annually Results

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sunny S Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Shruti Gandhi

Independent Director

Pravin Dahyabhai Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anshul Garg

Independent Director

Shivil Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Summary

Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited, incorporated in 1990 engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The Company has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary Company in Dubai at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), UAE in the name of SUNRAJ DIAMONDS DMCC.The Diamond Industry saw a dip in prices during the FY 2013-2014. Manufacturing Activity had slowed down with many good manufacturing units being forced to shut shop. Margins in the business also shrunk and made the cost of doing business very high.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd share price today?

The Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is ₹6.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is 0 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is ₹6.45 and ₹15.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd?

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.28%, 3 Years at 20.21%, 1 Year at 70.40%, 6 Month at 30.10%, 3 Month at 14.80% and 1 Month at -12.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.27 %
Institutions - 0.17 %
Public - 58.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.