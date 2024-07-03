Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹12.48
Prev. Close₹12.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.89
Day's High₹12.49
Day's Low₹12.48
52 Week's High₹15.81
52 Week's Low₹6.45
Book Value₹3.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.73
-3
-3.93
-4.22
Net Worth
1.6
2.33
1.4
1.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.24
0.77
1.92
0.62
yoy growth (%)
59.95
-59.75
208.21
8.05
Raw materials
-0.67
-0.71
-1.8
-0.52
As % of sales
54.53
91.8
93.6
84.4
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.39
-0.29
-0.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.23
-0.19
-0.56
-1.62
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
0
Working capital
0.02
-0.25
-2.32
2.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.95
-59.75
208.21
8.05
Op profit growth
-57.77
51.79
-14.38
-17.93
EBIT growth
-168.28
-4.78
-213.21
-60.74
Net profit growth
434.9
-58.45
-63.44
-30.72
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
2.54
1.37
4.38
1.24
66.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.54
1.37
4.38
1.24
66.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.72
0.46
0.06
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sunny S Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Shruti Gandhi
Independent Director
Pravin Dahyabhai Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anshul Garg
Independent Director
Shivil Kapoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd
Summary
Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited, incorporated in 1990 engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The Company has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary Company in Dubai at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), UAE in the name of SUNRAJ DIAMONDS DMCC.The Diamond Industry saw a dip in prices during the FY 2013-2014. Manufacturing Activity had slowed down with many good manufacturing units being forced to shut shop. Margins in the business also shrunk and made the cost of doing business very high.
The Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is ₹6.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is 0 and 3.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd is ₹6.45 and ₹15.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.28%, 3 Years at 20.21%, 1 Year at 70.40%, 6 Month at 30.10%, 3 Month at 14.80% and 1 Month at -12.66%.
