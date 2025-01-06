Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.95
24.04
8.05
-81.81
Op profit growth
-18.38
215.69
-22.06
-16.16
EBIT growth
102.83
59.15
-59.66
-8,147.69
Net profit growth
67.75
-5.11
-31.75
223.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-142.13
-278.56
-109.45
-151.76
EBIT margin
-137.91
-108.75
-84.76
-227.1
Net profit margin
-215.61
-205.58
-268.75
-425.53
RoCE
-11.23
-4.7
-2.8
-7.21
RoNW
-49.55
-9.34
-6.29
-7.01
RoA
-4.39
-2.22
-2.22
-3.38
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.02
-2.99
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.02
-3.05
-3.33
-4.79
Book value per share
0
5.06
10.95
14.08
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.35
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.35
-1.34
-1.18
P/B
0
0.4
0.4
EV/EBIDTA
-8.94
-37.36
-10.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
2.72
3.47
-0.44
-0.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
4,799.24
8,596.1
11,269.77
14,019.16
Inventory days
88.22
185.79
247.97
293.18
Creditor days
-229.53
-215.57
-615.63
-1,447.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.91
1.2
0.45
1.14
Net debt / equity
0
4.81
2.37
1.34
Net debt / op. profit
-8.11
-6.01
-20.25
-11.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.53
-91.8
-84.37
-91.26
Employee costs
-15.24
-50.33
-59.52
-69.81
Other costs
-172.35
-236.42
-65.55
-90.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.