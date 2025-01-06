iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Key Ratios

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.95

24.04

8.05

-81.81

Op profit growth

-18.38

215.69

-22.06

-16.16

EBIT growth

102.83

59.15

-59.66

-8,147.69

Net profit growth

67.75

-5.11

-31.75

223.89

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-142.13

-278.56

-109.45

-151.76

EBIT margin

-137.91

-108.75

-84.76

-227.1

Net profit margin

-215.61

-205.58

-268.75

-425.53

RoCE

-11.23

-4.7

-2.8

-7.21

RoNW

-49.55

-9.34

-6.29

-7.01

RoA

-4.39

-2.22

-2.22

-3.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.02

-2.99

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.02

-3.05

-3.33

-4.79

Book value per share

0

5.06

10.95

14.08

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.35

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.35

-1.34

-1.18

P/B

0

0.4

0.4

EV/EBIDTA

-8.94

-37.36

-10.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

2.72

3.47

-0.44

-0.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

4,799.24

8,596.1

11,269.77

14,019.16

Inventory days

88.22

185.79

247.97

293.18

Creditor days

-229.53

-215.57

-615.63

-1,447.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.91

1.2

0.45

1.14

Net debt / equity

0

4.81

2.37

1.34

Net debt / op. profit

-8.11

-6.01

-20.25

-11.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.53

-91.8

-84.37

-91.26

Employee costs

-15.24

-50.33

-59.52

-69.81

Other costs

-172.35

-236.42

-65.55

-90.68

