Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2012

Gross Sales

2.1

1.21

2.97

0.73

38.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.1

1.21

2.97

0.73

38.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.95

0.17

-0.47

0.07

Total Income

2.54

2.17

3.14

0.27

38.24

Total Expenditure

2.26

1.38

2.88

0.92

36.9

PBIDT

0.28

0.79

0.26

-0.66

1.33

Interest

0

0.01

0.16

0.61

0.62

PBDT

0.28

0.78

0.1

-1.27

0.69

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0

0

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.2

Deferred Tax

0

-0.02

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.26

0.78

0.09

-1.27

0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.26

0.78

0.09

-1.27

0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.26

0.78

0.09

-1.27

0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.48

1.47

0.17

-2.39

0.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.32

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

35,19,600

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

66.01

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

18,10,800

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

33.97

PBIDTM(%)

13.33

65.28

8.75

-90.41

3.48

PBDTM(%)

13.33

64.46

3.36

-173.97

1.83

PATM(%)

12.38

64.46

3.03

-173.97

1.04

