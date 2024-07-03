Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
2.1
1.21
2.97
0.73
38.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.1
1.21
2.97
0.73
38.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.95
0.17
-0.47
0.07
Total Income
2.54
2.17
3.14
0.27
38.24
Total Expenditure
2.26
1.38
2.88
0.92
36.9
PBIDT
0.28
0.79
0.26
-0.66
1.33
Interest
0
0.01
0.16
0.61
0.62
PBDT
0.28
0.78
0.1
-1.27
0.69
Depreciation
0.02
0.02
0
0
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.2
Deferred Tax
0
-0.02
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.26
0.78
0.09
-1.27
0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.26
0.78
0.09
-1.27
0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.26
0.78
0.09
-1.27
0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.48
1.47
0.17
-2.39
0.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
35,19,600
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
66.01
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
18,10,800
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
33.97
PBIDTM(%)
13.33
65.28
8.75
-90.41
3.48
PBDTM(%)
13.33
64.46
3.36
-173.97
1.83
PATM(%)
12.38
64.46
3.03
-173.97
1.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.