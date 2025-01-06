iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.24

0.77

1.92

0.62

yoy growth (%)

59.95

-59.75

208.21

8.05

Raw materials

-0.67

-0.71

-1.8

-0.52

As % of sales

54.53

91.8

93.6

84.4

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.39

-0.29

-0.37

As % of sales

15.24

50.33

15.45

59.52

Other costs

-0.71

-0.48

-0.35

-0.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.81

62.4

18.66

55.85

Operating profit

-0.34

-0.81

-0.53

-0.62

OPM

-27.6

-104.54

-27.71

-99.78

Depreciation

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.89

-0.69

-1.09

-1.15

Other income

0

1.35

1.1

0.24

Profit before tax

-1.23

-0.19

-0.56

-1.62

Taxes

-0.07

-0.05

-0.02

0

Tax rate

5.73

28.03

5.09

-0.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.31

-0.24

-0.58

-1.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.31

-0.24

-0.58

-1.61

yoy growth (%)

434.9

-58.45

-63.44

-30.72

NPM

-105.55

-31.56

-30.57

-257.81

