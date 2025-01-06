Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.24
0.77
1.92
0.62
yoy growth (%)
59.95
-59.75
208.21
8.05
Raw materials
-0.67
-0.71
-1.8
-0.52
As % of sales
54.53
91.8
93.6
84.4
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.39
-0.29
-0.37
As % of sales
15.24
50.33
15.45
59.52
Other costs
-0.71
-0.48
-0.35
-0.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.81
62.4
18.66
55.85
Operating profit
-0.34
-0.81
-0.53
-0.62
OPM
-27.6
-104.54
-27.71
-99.78
Depreciation
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.89
-0.69
-1.09
-1.15
Other income
0
1.35
1.1
0.24
Profit before tax
-1.23
-0.19
-0.56
-1.62
Taxes
-0.07
-0.05
-0.02
0
Tax rate
5.73
28.03
5.09
-0.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.31
-0.24
-0.58
-1.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.31
-0.24
-0.58
-1.61
yoy growth (%)
434.9
-58.45
-63.44
-30.72
NPM
-105.55
-31.56
-30.57
-257.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.