Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.24

0.15

0.44

0.17

0.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.24

0.15

0.44

0.17

0.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0

0

0.3

0.07

Total Income

0.6

0.15

0.44

0.47

0.6

Total Expenditure

0.32

0.21

1.15

0.24

0.59

PBIDT

0.28

-0.07

-0.71

0.23

0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.28

-0.07

-0.71

0.23

0.01

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.27

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.28

-0.08

-0.99

0.22

0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.28

-0.08

-0.99

0.22

0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.28

-0.08

-0.99

0.22

0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.52

-0.14

-1.85

0.41

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

116.66

-46.66

-161.36

135.29

1.88

PBDTM(%)

116.66

-46.66

-161.36

135.29

1.88

PATM(%)

116.66

-53.33

-225

129.41

1.88

