Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.24
0.15
0.44
0.17
0.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.24
0.15
0.44
0.17
0.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0
0
0.3
0.07
Total Income
0.6
0.15
0.44
0.47
0.6
Total Expenditure
0.32
0.21
1.15
0.24
0.59
PBIDT
0.28
-0.07
-0.71
0.23
0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.28
-0.07
-0.71
0.23
0.01
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.27
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.28
-0.08
-0.99
0.22
0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.28
-0.08
-0.99
0.22
0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.28
-0.08
-0.99
0.22
0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.52
-0.14
-1.85
0.41
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
116.66
-46.66
-161.36
135.29
1.88
PBDTM(%)
116.66
-46.66
-161.36
135.29
1.88
PATM(%)
116.66
-53.33
-225
129.41
1.88
