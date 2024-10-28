iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Board Meeting

Sunraj Diamond CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at 3.30 pm at registered office of the Company at Everest Building Office Number D-9 5th Floor 156 Tardeo Main Road Mumbai- 400034 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was to be held on Monday, 28th October, 2024 is now rescheduled to be held on Tuesday 05th November 2024, at 3.30 pm due to non-availability of Directors on the occasion of Diwali Festival, at registered office of the Company at Everest Building, Office Number D-9, 5th Floor, 156 Tardeo Main Road, Mumbai- 400034, inter alia, to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 05th November, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 03.30 p.m. and concluded at 07.30 p.m. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended as on 30th June 2024. 2. To Consider and approve the Directors Report and its annexures for the Financial Year ending as on 31st March 2024. 3. To consider and approve Notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To discuss and approve appointment of Scrutinizer for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5. To discuss and recommend re-appointment Mr. Shivil Kapoor as an Independent Director of the Company. 6. To discuss and approve the closure of Register of members & Share Transfer Books of the Company. 7. Any other business with the permission of the Chair 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board considered and approved the Directors Report and its annexures for the Financial Year ending as on 31st March, 2024. 3. The Board considered and approved the notice of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. The Board approved the appointment of M/s. Kiran Doshi & Co., Practising Company Secretary, to act as the Scrutinizer at the 34th Annual General Meeting. 5. The Board recommended the reappointment of Mr. Shivil Kapoor (DIN: 08616488) as an Independent Director of the Company. 6. The Board approved the closure of Register of members & Share Transfer Books for determining the Record Date for the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statement for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 The Board has approved and taken on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Newspaper Publication for Audited Financial Results of Standalone and Consolidated for the Financial year ended on 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the FY 31.03.2024- Standalone and Consolidated (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SUNRAJ DIAMOND EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December 2023. Q3 Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you about the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 13th February, 2024 as under: 1. The Board has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

