Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Company Summary

12.49
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sunraj Diamond Exports Ltd Summary

Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited, incorporated in 1990 engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The Company has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary Company in Dubai at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), UAE in the name of SUNRAJ DIAMONDS DMCC.The Diamond Industry saw a dip in prices during the FY 2013-2014. Manufacturing Activity had slowed down with many good manufacturing units being forced to shut shop. Margins in the business also shrunk and made the cost of doing business very high.

