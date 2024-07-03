Sunraj Diamond Exports Limited, incorporated in 1990 engages in cutting, polishing, finishing, and trading of cut and polished diamonds. The Company has a wholly owned foreign subsidiary Company in Dubai at the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), UAE in the name of SUNRAJ DIAMONDS DMCC.The Diamond Industry saw a dip in prices during the FY 2013-2014. Manufacturing Activity had slowed down with many good manufacturing units being forced to shut shop. Margins in the business also shrunk and made the cost of doing business very high.
