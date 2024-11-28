|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1.4
|140
|Final
|Recommended a Final Dividend of Re. 1.40/- (140%) per equity Share of Re. 1/- each for the inancial Year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|1.1
|110
|Interim
|Declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1.10 (110%) per share of Re.1/- each for the year 2023-24
The JV will primarily serve India's two major Japanese PV original equipment manufacturers.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.