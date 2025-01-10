Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.14
-14.58
-14.47
-16.19
Net Worth
-8.23
-9.67
-9.37
-11.09
Minority Interest
Debt
17.82
23.58
22.88
28.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.59
13.91
13.51
17.88
Fixed Assets
9.5
23.52
24.97
25.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.24
0.14
0.2
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.29
-10.38
-11.91
-9.11
Inventories
0.56
4.41
5.96
4.79
Inventory Days
40.37
Sundry Debtors
0.79
1.53
2.36
3.15
Debtor Days
26.55
Other Current Assets
14.31
5.85
5.93
4.44
Sundry Creditors
-9.61
-14.31
-10.35
-11.18
Creditor Days
94.23
Other Current Liabilities
-6.34
-7.86
-15.81
-10.31
Cash
0.14
0.63
0.25
1.55
Total Assets
9.59
13.91
13.51
17.88
