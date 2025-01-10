iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

25.5
(-3.04%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.14

-14.58

-14.47

-16.19

Net Worth

-8.23

-9.67

-9.37

-11.09

Minority Interest

Debt

17.82

23.58

22.88

28.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.59

13.91

13.51

17.88

Fixed Assets

9.5

23.52

24.97

25.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.24

0.14

0.2

0.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.29

-10.38

-11.91

-9.11

Inventories

0.56

4.41

5.96

4.79

Inventory Days

40.37

Sundry Debtors

0.79

1.53

2.36

3.15

Debtor Days

26.55

Other Current Assets

14.31

5.85

5.93

4.44

Sundry Creditors

-9.61

-14.31

-10.35

-11.18

Creditor Days

94.23

Other Current Liabilities

-6.34

-7.86

-15.81

-10.31

Cash

0.14

0.63

0.25

1.55

Total Assets

9.59

13.91

13.51

17.88

