Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.3
25.86
33
65.45
yoy growth (%)
67.39
-21.61
-49.58
-35.71
Raw materials
-27.07
-15.48
-18.54
-43.83
As % of sales
62.52
59.87
56.19
66.96
Employee costs
-5.34
-5.35
-6.94
-8.69
As % of sales
12.33
20.68
21.04
13.28
Other costs
-7.42
-10.01
-11.39
-17.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.13
38.72
34.52
26.77
Operating profit
3.46
-4.99
-3.88
-4.6
OPM
7.99
-19.29
-11.76
-7.02
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.72
-1.91
-1.82
Interest expense
-1.79
-2.42
-0.7
-6
Other income
0.44
0.66
0.33
0.55
Profit before tax
0.37
-8.47
-6.17
-11.87
Taxes
-1.17
0
0
-0.92
Tax rate
-315.12
0
0
7.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.8
-8.47
-6.17
-12.79
Exceptional items
0.02
7.6
2.62
0
Net profit
-0.77
-0.87
-3.54
-12.79
yoy growth (%)
-11.83
-75.32
-72.29
204.65
NPM
-1.78
-3.38
-10.74
-19.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.