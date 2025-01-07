iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.95
(4.90%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.3

25.86

33

65.45

yoy growth (%)

67.39

-21.61

-49.58

-35.71

Raw materials

-27.07

-15.48

-18.54

-43.83

As % of sales

62.52

59.87

56.19

66.96

Employee costs

-5.34

-5.35

-6.94

-8.69

As % of sales

12.33

20.68

21.04

13.28

Other costs

-7.42

-10.01

-11.39

-17.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.13

38.72

34.52

26.77

Operating profit

3.46

-4.99

-3.88

-4.6

OPM

7.99

-19.29

-11.76

-7.02

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.72

-1.91

-1.82

Interest expense

-1.79

-2.42

-0.7

-6

Other income

0.44

0.66

0.33

0.55

Profit before tax

0.37

-8.47

-6.17

-11.87

Taxes

-1.17

0

0

-0.92

Tax rate

-315.12

0

0

7.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.8

-8.47

-6.17

-12.79

Exceptional items

0.02

7.6

2.62

0

Net profit

-0.77

-0.87

-3.54

-12.79

yoy growth (%)

-11.83

-75.32

-72.29

204.65

NPM

-1.78

-3.38

-10.74

-19.54

Suryavanshi Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.