Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Share Price

27.2
(1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open28.59
  • Day's High28.59
  • 52 Wk High37.9
  • Prev. Close26.93
  • Day's Low27.2
  • 52 Wk Low 20.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-24.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.35
  • Div. Yield0
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

28.59

Prev. Close

26.93

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

28.59

Day's Low

27.2

52 Week's High

37.9

52 Week's Low

20.43

Book Value

-24.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:31 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.07%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

5.1

5.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.14

-14.58

-14.47

-16.19

Net Worth

-8.23

-9.67

-9.37

-11.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

43.3

25.86

33

65.45

yoy growth (%)

67.39

-21.61

-49.58

-35.71

Raw materials

-27.07

-15.48

-18.54

-43.83

As % of sales

62.52

59.87

56.19

66.96

Employee costs

-5.34

-5.35

-6.94

-8.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

-8.47

-6.17

-11.87

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.72

-1.91

-1.82

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

-0.92

Working capital

-0.85

-7.24

-1.08

-8.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

67.39

-21.61

-49.58

-35.71

Op profit growth

-169.35

28.58

-15.63

-269.12

EBIT growth

-135.83

10.77

-6.86

-373.99

Net profit growth

-11.83

-75.32

-72.29

204.65

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

270.73

281.91

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

270.73

281.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

6.4

5.36

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Rajender Kumar Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sushma Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uttam Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Unnati Yadav

Independent Director

Adarsh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Summary

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was established in Dec.78. Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, the Company started its operations with spinning activity in 1978 with spindle capacity of 1728 and steadily grown to a capacity of 1,00,000 by 2002. It installed Evenness Tester Machine for testing of cotton for all parameters like strength, length of the fiber, etc. Again, it diversified into textile related activities and set up Knitting and Processing Plant under the same management. We have also entered into manufacturing of fashionable garments in the year 1997. Surryavanshi Group, with this integrated activity of manufacturing of yarn to readymade garments has become a deep layer in the textile industry in India and also adding its share to the exports.SSML manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mills and Suryalata Spinning Mills.SSML came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Aug.94. The rights issue (premium : Rs 30) aggregating Rs 6.04 cr and the Rs 6.76-cr public issue (premium : Rs 60) financed for the expansion made to the spindleage at the Rajna unit by installing 10,080 spindles; and by modernising the Bhongir unit in AP. The cost of the project was Rs 17.87 cr. The modernisation project unde
Company FAQs

What is the Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd share price today?

The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹13.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹20.43 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd?

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.32%, 3 Years at 6.17%, 1 Year at 4.83%, 6 Month at 7.38%, 3 Month at 7.42% and 1 Month at -0.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.07 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 41.91 %

