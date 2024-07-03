Summary

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was established in Dec.78. Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, the Company started its operations with spinning activity in 1978 with spindle capacity of 1728 and steadily grown to a capacity of 1,00,000 by 2002. It installed Evenness Tester Machine for testing of cotton for all parameters like strength, length of the fiber, etc. Again, it diversified into textile related activities and set up Knitting and Processing Plant under the same management. We have also entered into manufacturing of fashionable garments in the year 1997. Surryavanshi Group, with this integrated activity of manufacturing of yarn to readymade garments has become a deep layer in the textile industry in India and also adding its share to the exports.SSML manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mills and Suryalata Spinning Mills.SSML came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Aug.94. The rights issue (premium : Rs 30) aggregating Rs 6.04 cr and the Rs 6.76-cr public issue (premium : Rs 60) financed for the expansion made to the spindleage at the Rajna unit by installing 10,080 spindles; and by modernising the Bhongir unit in AP. The cost of the project was Rs 17.87 cr. The modernisation project unde

