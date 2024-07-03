Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹28.59
Prev. Close₹26.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹28.59
Day's Low₹27.2
52 Week's High₹37.9
52 Week's Low₹20.43
Book Value₹-24.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
5.1
5.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-13.14
-14.58
-14.47
-16.19
Net Worth
-8.23
-9.67
-9.37
-11.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
43.3
25.86
33
65.45
yoy growth (%)
67.39
-21.61
-49.58
-35.71
Raw materials
-27.07
-15.48
-18.54
-43.83
As % of sales
62.52
59.87
56.19
66.96
Employee costs
-5.34
-5.35
-6.94
-8.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
-8.47
-6.17
-11.87
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.72
-1.91
-1.82
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
-0.92
Working capital
-0.85
-7.24
-1.08
-8.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
67.39
-21.61
-49.58
-35.71
Op profit growth
-169.35
28.58
-15.63
-269.12
EBIT growth
-135.83
10.77
-6.86
-373.99
Net profit growth
-11.83
-75.32
-72.29
204.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
270.73
281.91
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
270.73
281.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
6.4
5.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Rajender Kumar Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sushma Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uttam Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Unnati Yadav
Independent Director
Adarsh Gupta
Reports by Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd
Summary
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd (SSML) was established in Dec.78. Promoted by L N Agarwal and B N Agarwal & Associates, the Company started its operations with spinning activity in 1978 with spindle capacity of 1728 and steadily grown to a capacity of 1,00,000 by 2002. It installed Evenness Tester Machine for testing of cotton for all parameters like strength, length of the fiber, etc. Again, it diversified into textile related activities and set up Knitting and Processing Plant under the same management. We have also entered into manufacturing of fashionable garments in the year 1997. Surryavanshi Group, with this integrated activity of manufacturing of yarn to readymade garments has become a deep layer in the textile industry in India and also adding its share to the exports.SSML manufactured high count cotton yarn for hosiery and for weaving upto 1992-93. Later, it diversified into the production of lower count blended yarn such as millange and polyester viscose yarn. The end-user segments are hosiery, garments and textiles. Other group companies are Suryavanshi Cotton Mills and Suryalata Spinning Mills.SSML came out with a rights-cum-public issue in Aug.94. The rights issue (premium : Rs 30) aggregating Rs 6.04 cr and the Rs 6.76-cr public issue (premium : Rs 60) financed for the expansion made to the spindleage at the Rajna unit by installing 10,080 spindles; and by modernising the Bhongir unit in AP. The cost of the project was Rs 17.87 cr. The modernisation project unde
Read More
The Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹27.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹13.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is 0 and -1.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd is ₹20.43 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.32%, 3 Years at 6.17%, 1 Year at 4.83%, 6 Month at 7.38%, 3 Month at 7.42% and 1 Month at -0.92%.
