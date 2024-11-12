Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024 and take note of the Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board in the meeting considered, took note and approved the following: 1. Statement of un-audited financial results (standalone) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 2. Limited Review Report received on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. The Company had filed Board Meeting Outcome, Financial Results and Intimation for the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. In this regard, kindly note that the Company is a part of group companies, which includes the following: 1.Sheshadri Industries Limited;2. Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Limited 3.Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills Limited. All the Companies are listed on BSE Ltd and to streamline our compliance process, the companies had created identical login credentials on BSE Listing Portal. However, due to this identical login credentials, an error occurred when filing the financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Specifically, the results of Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Limited were inadvertently swapped with Sheshadri Industries Limited. We apologize for this oversight. Please note that the Board Meeting Outcome has been filed correctly for all the Companies. To rectify this error, we are filing the revised Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 3 May 2024

SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 18/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 18/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 for the approval of audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st march 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024) SURYAVANSHI SPINNING MILLS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) with reference to the subject we would like to inform you that we forgot to attach the declaration alongwith financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024, so now we are enclosing the declaration of unmodified opinion on auditors report on financial results issued by statutory auditors for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024