Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Key Ratios

25.85
(-1.15%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.96

Op profit growth

-88.86

EBIT growth

-90.82

Net profit growth

-150.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.12

9.7

EBIT margin

0.85

8.97

Net profit margin

-3.02

5.72

RoCE

1.67

RoNW

-4.3

RoA

-1.47

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

12.16

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-11.54

6.54

Book value per share

32.69

38.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

1.85

P/CEPS

-1.03

3.43

P/B

0.36

0.57

EV/EBIDTA

10.17

3.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.31

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.38

Inventory days

84.18

Creditor days

-50.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.22

-2.76

Net debt / equity

1.85

1.76

Net debt / op. profit

26.38

3.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-73.77

-65.58

Employee costs

-7.86

-6.87

Other costs

-17.23

-17.84

