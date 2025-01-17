Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.96
Op profit growth
-88.86
EBIT growth
-90.82
Net profit growth
-150.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.12
9.7
EBIT margin
0.85
8.97
Net profit margin
-3.02
5.72
RoCE
1.67
RoNW
-4.3
RoA
-1.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
12.16
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-11.54
6.54
Book value per share
32.69
38.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
1.85
P/CEPS
-1.03
3.43
P/B
0.36
0.57
EV/EBIDTA
10.17
3.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.31
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.38
Inventory days
84.18
Creditor days
-50.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.22
-2.76
Net debt / equity
1.85
1.76
Net debt / op. profit
26.38
3.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-73.77
-65.58
Employee costs
-7.86
-6.87
Other costs
-17.23
-17.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.