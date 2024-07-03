iifl-logo-icon 1
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

64.98

61.57

71.76

74.35

64.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.98

61.57

71.76

74.35

64.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.03

1

0.9

2.11

1.05

Total Income

66.01

62.57

72.66

76.46

65.97

Total Expenditure

66.86

58.17

68.06

70.92

61.9

PBIDT

-0.85

4.4

4.6

5.54

4.07

Interest

1.96

2.19

2.44

3.26

1.96

PBDT

-2.81

2.21

2.16

2.28

2.11

Depreciation

1.97

1.95

1.95

1.55

1.86

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.78

0.26

0.21

0.7

0.25

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.78

0.26

0.21

0.7

0.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.78

0.26

0.21

0.7

0.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.6

0.19

0.16

0.53

0.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.27

13.27

13.27

13.27

13.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

55,66,860

55,66,860

62,16,860

62,16,860

62,16,860

Public Shareholding (%)

41.95

41.95

46.85

46.85

46.85

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,02,631

4,02,631

4,02,631

4,02,631

4,02,631

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

5.23

5.23

5.71

5.71

5.71

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

3.03

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

73,01,432

73,01,432

66,51,432

66,51,432

66,51,432

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

94.77

94.77

94.29

94.29

94.29

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

55.02

55.02

50.12

50.12

50.12

PBIDTM(%)

-1.3

7.14

6.41

7.45

6.26

PBDTM(%)

-4.32

3.58

3.01

3.06

3.25

PATM(%)

-7.35

0.42

0.29

0.94

0.38

