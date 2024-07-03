Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2012
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
|Mar-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
64.98
61.57
71.76
74.35
64.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.98
61.57
71.76
74.35
64.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.03
1
0.9
2.11
1.05
Total Income
66.01
62.57
72.66
76.46
65.97
Total Expenditure
66.86
58.17
68.06
70.92
61.9
PBIDT
-0.85
4.4
4.6
5.54
4.07
Interest
1.96
2.19
2.44
3.26
1.96
PBDT
-2.81
2.21
2.16
2.28
2.11
Depreciation
1.97
1.95
1.95
1.55
1.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.78
0.26
0.21
0.7
0.25
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.78
0.26
0.21
0.7
0.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.78
0.26
0.21
0.7
0.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.6
0.19
0.16
0.53
0.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.27
13.27
13.27
13.27
13.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
55,66,860
55,66,860
62,16,860
62,16,860
62,16,860
Public Shareholding (%)
41.95
41.95
46.85
46.85
46.85
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,02,631
4,02,631
4,02,631
4,02,631
4,02,631
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
5.23
5.23
5.71
5.71
5.71
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
3.03
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
73,01,432
73,01,432
66,51,432
66,51,432
66,51,432
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
94.77
94.77
94.29
94.29
94.29
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
55.02
55.02
50.12
50.12
50.12
PBIDTM(%)
-1.3
7.14
6.41
7.45
6.26
PBDTM(%)
-4.32
3.58
3.01
3.06
3.25
PATM(%)
-7.35
0.42
0.29
0.94
0.38
