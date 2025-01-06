iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.67
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Suryavanshi Spg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.37

-8.47

-6.17

-11.87

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.72

-1.91

-1.82

Tax paid

-1.17

0

0

-0.92

Working capital

-0.85

-7.24

-1.08

-8.93

Other operating items

Operating

-3.38

-17.43

-9.16

-23.54

Capital expenditure

-2.66

-3.83

-0.08

3.88

Free cash flow

-6.04

-21.26

-9.25

-19.66

Equity raised

-30.84

-25.85

-15.15

9.99

Investing

0.08

-0.03

-0.02

-0.51

Financing

22.67

-1.45

5.19

5.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-14.14

-48.6

-19.23

-4.32

Suryavanshi Spg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.