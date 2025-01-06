Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.37
-8.47
-6.17
-11.87
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.72
-1.91
-1.82
Tax paid
-1.17
0
0
-0.92
Working capital
-0.85
-7.24
-1.08
-8.93
Other operating items
Operating
-3.38
-17.43
-9.16
-23.54
Capital expenditure
-2.66
-3.83
-0.08
3.88
Free cash flow
-6.04
-21.26
-9.25
-19.66
Equity raised
-30.84
-25.85
-15.15
9.99
Investing
0.08
-0.03
-0.02
-0.51
Financing
22.67
-1.45
5.19
5.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.14
-48.6
-19.23
-4.32
