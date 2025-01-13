iifl-logo-icon 1
Swati Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

47.22
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

5.06

Preference Capital

2

2

2

0

Reserves

2.85

2.27

1.63

3.97

Net Worth

12.95

12.37

11.73

9.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.95

12.37

11.73

9.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0.5

0.5

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.24

0.17

0.1

0.11

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.47

0.41

0.3

0.3

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.24

-0.2

-0.19

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.77

0.69

0.61

0.12

