Swati Projects Ltd Quarterly Results

52.44
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.42

0.38

0.39

0.4

0.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.42

0.38

0.39

0.4

0.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.42

0.38

0.4

0.4

0.34

Total Expenditure

0.15

0.19

0.18

0.1

0.1

PBIDT

0.27

0.19

0.21

0.3

0.24

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.27

0.19

0.21

0.3

0.24

Depreciation

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.25

0.17

0.16

0.29

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.17

0.16

0.29

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.25

0.17

0.16

0.29

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.25

0.17

0.16

0.28

0.23

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

64.28

50

53.84

75

70.58

PBDTM(%)

64.28

50

53.84

75

70.58

PATM(%)

59.52

44.73

41.02

72.5

67.64

