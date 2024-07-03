iifl-logo-icon 1
Swati Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

57.81
(4.99%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

1.07

1.13

0.76

0.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

1.13

0.76

0.64

Other Operating Income

0

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.07

1.14

0.76

0.64

Total Expenditure

0.47

0.29

0.27

0.1

PBIDT

0.61

0.84

0.49

0.54

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.61

0.84

0.49

0.54

Depreciation

0.04

0.03

0.02

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.13

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.57

0.81

0.33

0.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.57

0.81

0.33

0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.57

0.81

0.33

0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

0.8

0.33

1.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

10.1

5.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

57

74.33

64.47

84.37

PBDTM(%)

57

74.33

64.47

84.37

PATM(%)

53.27

71.68

43.42

84.37

