Swati Projects Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1.07
1.13
0.76
0.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
1.13
0.76
0.64
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.07
1.14
0.76
0.64
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.29
0.27
0.1
PBIDT
0.61
0.84
0.49
0.54
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.61
0.84
0.49
0.54
Depreciation
0.04
0.03
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.13
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.57
0.81
0.33
0.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.57
0.81
0.33
0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.57
0.81
0.33
0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
0.8
0.33
1.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
10.1
5.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
57
74.33
64.47
84.37
PBDTM(%)
57
74.33
64.47
84.37
PATM(%)
53.27
71.68
43.42
84.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.