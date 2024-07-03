iifl-logo-icon 1
Swati Projects Ltd Annually Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1.47

1.49

1.04

0.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.47

1.49

1.04

0.85

Other Operating Income

0

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.47

1.49

1.04

0.85

Total Expenditure

0.65

0.38

0.36

0.14

PBIDT

0.82

1.11

0.68

0.71

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.82

1.11

0.68

0.71

Depreciation

0.08

0.05

0.03

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.22

0.18

0.18

Deferred Tax

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.55

0.86

0.46

0.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.55

0.86

0.46

0.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.55

0.86

0.46

0.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.55

0.85

0.46

1.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

10.1

5.06

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

76,90,680

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

76.15

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

24,09,320

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

23.85

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

55.78

74.49

65.38

83.52

PBDTM(%)

55.78

74.49

65.38

83.52

PATM(%)

37.41

57.71

44.23

62.35

