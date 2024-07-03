Swati Projects Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1.47
1.49
1.04
0.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.47
1.49
1.04
0.85
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.47
1.49
1.04
0.85
Total Expenditure
0.65
0.38
0.36
0.14
PBIDT
0.82
1.11
0.68
0.71
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.82
1.11
0.68
0.71
Depreciation
0.08
0.05
0.03
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.22
0.18
0.18
Deferred Tax
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.55
0.86
0.46
0.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.55
0.86
0.46
0.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.55
0.86
0.46
0.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.55
0.85
0.46
1.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
10.1
5.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
76,90,680
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
76.15
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
24,09,320
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
23.85
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
55.78
74.49
65.38
83.52
PBDTM(%)
55.78
74.49
65.38
83.52
PATM(%)
37.41
57.71
44.23
62.35
