Swati Projects Ltd Share Price

49.95
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open49.95
  • Day's High49.95
  • 52 Wk High223.7
  • Prev. Close52.57
  • Day's Low49.95
  • 52 Wk Low 27.12
  • Turnover (lac)7.18
  • P/E55.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.28
  • EPS0.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.45
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Swati Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Swati Projects Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Swati Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Swati Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.85%

Non-Promoter- 76.14%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Swati Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.1

5.06

Preference Capital

2

2

2

0

Reserves

2.85

2.27

1.63

3.97

Net Worth

12.95

12.37

11.73

9.03

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1.47

1.49

1.04

0.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.47

1.49

1.04

0.85

Other Operating Income

0

0.01

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Swati Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Swati Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shreegopal Daga

Independent Director

Rishi Kapoor

Independent Director

Amit Lal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Todi

Independent Director

Avinash Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Swati Projects Ltd

Summary

Swati Projects Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company has been registered as NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India. It is engaged in Investments in Shares & Securities, Inter Corporate and Personal Loans. 1,01,00,000 Equity shares of Face Value of Rs.10/each were listed effective from January 30, 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the Swati Projects Ltd share price today?

The Swati Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Swati Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swati Projects Ltd is ₹50.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Swati Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Swati Projects Ltd is 55.93 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Swati Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swati Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swati Projects Ltd is ₹27.12 and ₹223.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Swati Projects Ltd?

Swati Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 93.84%, 6 Month at -73.40%, 3 Month at -70.09% and 1 Month at -51.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Swati Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Swati Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 23.85 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 76.15 %

