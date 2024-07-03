SectorFinance
Open₹49.95
Prev. Close₹52.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.18
Day's High₹49.95
Day's Low₹49.95
52 Week's High₹223.7
52 Week's Low₹27.12
Book Value₹13.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.45
P/E55.93
EPS0.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.1
5.06
Preference Capital
2
2
2
0
Reserves
2.85
2.27
1.63
3.97
Net Worth
12.95
12.37
11.73
9.03
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1.47
1.49
1.04
0.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.47
1.49
1.04
0.85
Other Operating Income
0
0.01
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shreegopal Daga
Independent Director
Rishi Kapoor
Independent Director
Amit Lal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Todi
Independent Director
Avinash Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Swati Projects Ltd
Summary
Swati Projects Limited was incorporated as Public Limited Company in 1983. The Company has been registered as NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India. It is engaged in Investments in Shares & Securities, Inter Corporate and Personal Loans. 1,01,00,000 Equity shares of Face Value of Rs.10/each were listed effective from January 30, 2023.
The Swati Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Swati Projects Ltd is ₹50.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Swati Projects Ltd is 55.93 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Swati Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Swati Projects Ltd is ₹27.12 and ₹223.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Swati Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 93.84%, 6 Month at -73.40%, 3 Month at -70.09% and 1 Month at -51.28%.
