AGM 26/09/2024 With reference to the above, we wish to inform you that the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. Further, Cut-off date for purpose of offering e-voting facility to the members in respect of businesses to be transacted at the ensuing Annual General Meeting will be Wednesday, 19th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS OF 41ST AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) OUTCOME AND VOTING RESULTS OF AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)