Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results APPOINTMENT OF CFO (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider & approve unaudited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Regulation 30 & 33 - Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 27th day of September 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following:- 1) To consider change in registered office of the Company. 2) To consider acquisition of majority stake in a Real State Company M/s Radhashree Apartments Private Limited. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

Re-appointment of Mr. Shreegopal Daga (DIN:00397379) as Managing Director of the Company

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 along with limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Intimation regarding resignation of Directors - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please be informed that Mr. Anurag Daga (DIN: 05239623) and Mrs. Vatsala Daga (DIN: 08820036) vide the letter dated 06-08-2024 have tendered their resignation as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter ended 30.06.24 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board has approved and taken on record the audited financial results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Re-appointment of Mr. Rishi Kapoor (DIN:08422654) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five(5) years, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024