iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Swati Projects Ltd Board Meeting

41.6
(-2.39%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:46:00 PM

Swati Projects CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results APPOINTMENT OF CFO (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consider & approve unaudited financial results (both standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Regulation 30 & 33 - Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 27th day of September 2024 at 4.30 P.M. at its Registered Office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the following:- 1) To consider change in registered office of the Company. 2) To consider acquisition of majority stake in a Real State Company M/s Radhashree Apartments Private Limited. outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202427 Aug 2024
Re-appointment of Mr. Shreegopal Daga (DIN:00397379) as Managing Director of the Company
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 along with limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Intimation regarding resignation of Directors - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please be informed that Mr. Anurag Daga (DIN: 05239623) and Mrs. Vatsala Daga (DIN: 08820036) vide the letter dated 06-08-2024 have tendered their resignation as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting and Unaudited Financial Results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter ended 30.06.24 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both consolidated and standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board has approved and taken on record the audited financial results (both consolidated & standalone) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Re-appointment of Mr. Rishi Kapoor (DIN:08422654) as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five(5) years, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Swati Projects Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and 9 months ended on 31st December 2023. Publication of Board Meeting Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome & Unaudited Financial Results 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

Swati Projects: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Swati Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.