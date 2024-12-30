Taaza International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
0.14
0.53
1.42
Net Worth
7.2
7.4
7.79
8.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.2
7.4
7.79
8.68
Fixed Assets
-0.06
0.04
0.25
1.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.06
0.04
0.03
Networking Capital
6.14
6.27
6.49
5.62
Inventories
0
0
0
1.05
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
6.28
6.41
6.93
5.52
Debtor Days
0
2,426.91
Other Current Assets
0.47
0.47
1.07
1.15
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.97
-1.48
Creditor Days
0
339.69
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.55
-0.54
-0.62
Cash
0.14
0.17
0.15
0.21
Total Assets
7.2
7.41
7.8
8.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.