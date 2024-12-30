iifl-logo-icon 1
Taaza International Ltd Balance Sheet

4.57
(-2.77%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

0.14

0.53

1.42

Net Worth

7.2

7.4

7.79

8.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.2

7.4

7.79

8.68

Fixed Assets

-0.06

0.04

0.25

1.97

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.06

0.04

0.03

Networking Capital

6.14

6.27

6.49

5.62

Inventories

0

0

0

1.05

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

6.28

6.41

6.93

5.52

Debtor Days

0

2,426.91

Other Current Assets

0.47

0.47

1.07

1.15

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.97

-1.48

Creditor Days

0

339.69

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.55

-0.54

-0.62

Cash

0.14

0.17

0.15

0.21

Total Assets

7.2

7.41

7.8

8.7

