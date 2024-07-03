iifl-logo-icon 1
Taaza International Ltd Share Price

4.57
(-2.77%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open4.93
  • Day's High4.93
  • 52 Wk High8.07
  • Prev. Close4.7
  • Day's Low4.47
  • 52 Wk Low 3.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Taaza International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.93

Prev. Close

4.7

Turnover(Lac.)

1.47

Day's High

4.93

Day's Low

4.47

52 Week's High

8.07

52 Week's Low

3.8

Book Value

9.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.32

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Taaza International Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Taaza International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Taaza International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.00%

Non-Promoter- 78.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 78.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Taaza International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.06

0.14

0.53

1.42

Net Worth

7.2

7.4

7.79

8.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.04

55.04

118.3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.1

-53.46

-54.23

Raw materials

0

-1.04

-52.49

-109.02

As % of sales

0

100.27

95.36

92.16

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.04

-0.32

-0.35

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.06

0.11

0.27

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0.06

-0.08

Working capital

-0.21

-2.19

-0.67

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.1

-53.46

-54.23

Op profit growth

168.05

-109.15

-81.07

1,040.5

EBIT growth

657.37

-104.34

-82.63

1,163.71

Net profit growth

-55.75

-602.99

-114.66

-541.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

7.82

7.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

7.82

7.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.03

0

0

Taaza International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Taaza International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

G V Kamath

Independent Director

Y Satish Kumar

Independent Director

D Vanaja Kumari

Independent Director

Akilurahaman Khan

Addtnl Independent Director

Pilla Vijayalakshmi

Whole-time Director

Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi

Executive Director

Srinivasa Rao Challa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Taaza International Ltd

Summary

Taaza International Limited was formerly incorporated as Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited on February 12, 2001. The Company name was changed from Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited to Naolin Enterprises Limited on March 10, 2014 and thereafter the name of the Company got changed from Naolin Enterprises Limited to Taaza International Limited on July 23, 2014. The Company is in the business of trading ofBuilding materials.Initially, the Companys business operations were into marketing of different agricultural products like seeds, fertilizers and other agri inputs. The Company started operations in 2008 in Andhra Pradesh.In 2009, the company ventured in to a chain of retail outlets under the brand name of TAAZA for fruits & vegetables, grocery and FMCG. They also started their operations of corporate farming. The company has opened 7 outlets in and around Secunderabad, AP during the year 2010-11. The companys chain of retail outlets has a unique selling proposition as penetrating their outlets in to the neighborhood convenience shops for the households. The crux of their penetration is, to provide convenience, complete one stop solution for monthly household needs and also to provide a high end shopping experience for the customer at their neighborhood. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 30, 2010.M/s. Taaza Stores Private Limited was incorporated on 24.06.2013 as a subsidiary of the Company. Taaza General Trading FZC, Du
Company FAQs

What is the Taaza International Ltd share price today?

The Taaza International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Taaza International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taaza International Ltd is ₹3.32 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Taaza International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Taaza International Ltd is 0 and 0.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Taaza International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taaza International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taaza International Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹8.07 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Taaza International Ltd?

Taaza International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.06%, 3 Years at -38.86%, 1 Year at -40.73%, 6 Month at -11.26%, 3 Month at 14.25% and 1 Month at 9.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Taaza International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Taaza International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 78.99 %

