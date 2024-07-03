Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹4.93
Prev. Close₹4.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.47
Day's High₹4.93
Day's Low₹4.47
52 Week's High₹8.07
52 Week's Low₹3.8
Book Value₹9.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.32
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
0.14
0.53
1.42
Net Worth
7.2
7.4
7.79
8.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.04
55.04
118.3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.1
-53.46
-54.23
Raw materials
0
-1.04
-52.49
-109.02
As % of sales
0
100.27
95.36
92.16
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.04
-0.32
-0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.4
-0.06
0.11
0.27
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.06
-0.08
Working capital
-0.21
-2.19
-0.67
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.1
-53.46
-54.23
Op profit growth
168.05
-109.15
-81.07
1,040.5
EBIT growth
657.37
-104.34
-82.63
1,163.71
Net profit growth
-55.75
-602.99
-114.66
-541.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
7.82
7.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
7.82
7.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.03
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
G V Kamath
Independent Director
Y Satish Kumar
Independent Director
D Vanaja Kumari
Independent Director
Akilurahaman Khan
Addtnl Independent Director
Pilla Vijayalakshmi
Whole-time Director
Ramamohan Reddy Yarragudi
Executive Director
Srinivasa Rao Challa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Taaza International Ltd
Summary
Taaza International Limited was formerly incorporated as Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited on February 12, 2001. The Company name was changed from Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited to Naolin Enterprises Limited on March 10, 2014 and thereafter the name of the Company got changed from Naolin Enterprises Limited to Taaza International Limited on July 23, 2014. The Company is in the business of trading ofBuilding materials.Initially, the Companys business operations were into marketing of different agricultural products like seeds, fertilizers and other agri inputs. The Company started operations in 2008 in Andhra Pradesh.In 2009, the company ventured in to a chain of retail outlets under the brand name of TAAZA for fruits & vegetables, grocery and FMCG. They also started their operations of corporate farming. The company has opened 7 outlets in and around Secunderabad, AP during the year 2010-11. The companys chain of retail outlets has a unique selling proposition as penetrating their outlets in to the neighborhood convenience shops for the households. The crux of their penetration is, to provide convenience, complete one stop solution for monthly household needs and also to provide a high end shopping experience for the customer at their neighborhood. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 30, 2010.M/s. Taaza Stores Private Limited was incorporated on 24.06.2013 as a subsidiary of the Company. Taaza General Trading FZC, Du
Read More
The Taaza International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Taaza International Ltd is ₹3.32 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Taaza International Ltd is 0 and 0.47 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Taaza International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Taaza International Ltd is ₹3.8 and ₹8.07 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Taaza International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.06%, 3 Years at -38.86%, 1 Year at -40.73%, 6 Month at -11.26%, 3 Month at 14.25% and 1 Month at 9.59%.
