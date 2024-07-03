Taaza International Ltd Summary

Taaza International Limited was formerly incorporated as Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited on February 12, 2001. The Company name was changed from Arunjyoti Enterprises Limited to Naolin Enterprises Limited on March 10, 2014 and thereafter the name of the Company got changed from Naolin Enterprises Limited to Taaza International Limited on July 23, 2014. The Company is in the business of trading ofBuilding materials.Initially, the Companys business operations were into marketing of different agricultural products like seeds, fertilizers and other agri inputs. The Company started operations in 2008 in Andhra Pradesh.In 2009, the company ventured in to a chain of retail outlets under the brand name of TAAZA for fruits & vegetables, grocery and FMCG. They also started their operations of corporate farming. The company has opened 7 outlets in and around Secunderabad, AP during the year 2010-11. The companys chain of retail outlets has a unique selling proposition as penetrating their outlets in to the neighborhood convenience shops for the households. The crux of their penetration is, to provide convenience, complete one stop solution for monthly household needs and also to provide a high end shopping experience for the customer at their neighborhood. The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from July 30, 2010.M/s. Taaza Stores Private Limited was incorporated on 24.06.2013 as a subsidiary of the Company. Taaza General Trading FZC, Dubai ceases to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2022.