Taaza International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.57
(-2.77%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.04

55.04

118.3

yoy growth (%)

-100

-98.1

-53.46

-54.23

Raw materials

0

-1.04

-52.49

-109.02

As % of sales

0

100.27

95.36

92.16

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.04

-0.32

-0.35

As % of sales

0

4.53

0.58

0.3

Other costs

-0.32

-0.07

-0.86

-1.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

7.21

1.56

1.42

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.12

1.36

7.23

OPM

0

-12.02

2.48

6.11

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.13

-0.13

Interest expense

0

0

-1.11

-6.82

Other income

0.02

0.18

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.06

0.11

0.27

Taxes

0.01

0.01

0.06

-0.08

Tax rate

-3.75

-19.32

53.13

-32.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.39

-0.04

0.17

0.18

Exceptional items

0

-0.83

0

-1.38

Net profit

-0.39

-0.88

0.17

-1.19

yoy growth (%)

-55.75

-602.99

-114.66

-541.55

NPM

0

-84.75

0.31

-1.01

