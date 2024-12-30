Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.04
55.04
118.3
yoy growth (%)
-100
-98.1
-53.46
-54.23
Raw materials
0
-1.04
-52.49
-109.02
As % of sales
0
100.27
95.36
92.16
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.04
-0.32
-0.35
As % of sales
0
4.53
0.58
0.3
Other costs
-0.32
-0.07
-0.86
-1.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
7.21
1.56
1.42
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.12
1.36
7.23
OPM
0
-12.02
2.48
6.11
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.13
-0.13
Interest expense
0
0
-1.11
-6.82
Other income
0.02
0.18
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.4
-0.06
0.11
0.27
Taxes
0.01
0.01
0.06
-0.08
Tax rate
-3.75
-19.32
53.13
-32.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.39
-0.04
0.17
0.18
Exceptional items
0
-0.83
0
-1.38
Net profit
-0.39
-0.88
0.17
-1.19
yoy growth (%)
-55.75
-602.99
-114.66
-541.55
NPM
0
-84.75
0.31
-1.01
