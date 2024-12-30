Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.14
-58.11
-53.32
Op profit growth
-11.91
-126.71
-76.28
134.7
EBIT growth
29.84
-124.05
-82.12
190.47
Net profit growth
-64.67
-650.76
-120.28
-149.43
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-33.19
2.3
4.06
EBIT margin
0
-27.11
2.08
4.89
Net profit margin
0
-95.99
0.32
-0.66
RoCE
-4.18
-2.38
7.76
40.52
RoNW
-0.94
-2.14
0.32
-1.58
RoA
-1
-2.11
0.3
-1.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.55
-1.6
0.29
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.68
-1.71
0.09
-1.58
Book value per share
14.39
14.67
21.56
21.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.29
-5.75
28.51
0
P/CEPS
-3.43
-5.37
89.12
-7.55
P/B
0.16
0.62
0.38
0.56
EV/EBIDTA
-4.54
-31.24
3.65
1.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.67
-3.53
41.27
-18.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
8,216.39
244.46
105.51
Inventory days
0
546.93
19.25
7.54
Creditor days
-1,536.58
-4,098.05
-200.55
-87.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
18.73
-1.12
-1.06
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.01
-0.04
0.04
Net debt / op. profit
0.81
0.53
-0.44
0.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-100.18
-95.57
-93.54
Employee costs
0
-17.29
-0.5
-0.49
Other costs
0
-15.71
-1.62
-1.9
