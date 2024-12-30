iifl-logo-icon 1
Taaza International Ltd Key Ratios

4.57
(-2.77%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.14

-58.11

-53.32

Op profit growth

-11.91

-126.71

-76.28

134.7

EBIT growth

29.84

-124.05

-82.12

190.47

Net profit growth

-64.67

-650.76

-120.28

-149.43

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-33.19

2.3

4.06

EBIT margin

0

-27.11

2.08

4.89

Net profit margin

0

-95.99

0.32

-0.66

RoCE

-4.18

-2.38

7.76

40.52

RoNW

-0.94

-2.14

0.32

-1.58

RoA

-1

-2.11

0.3

-1.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.55

-1.6

0.29

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.68

-1.71

0.09

-1.58

Book value per share

14.39

14.67

21.56

21.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.29

-5.75

28.51

0

P/CEPS

-3.43

-5.37

89.12

-7.55

P/B

0.16

0.62

0.38

0.56

EV/EBIDTA

-4.54

-31.24

3.65

1.25

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.67

-3.53

41.27

-18.47

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

8,216.39

244.46

105.51

Inventory days

0

546.93

19.25

7.54

Creditor days

-1,536.58

-4,098.05

-200.55

-87.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

18.73

-1.12

-1.06

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

0.04

Net debt / op. profit

0.81

0.53

-0.44

0.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-100.18

-95.57

-93.54

Employee costs

0

-17.29

-0.5

-0.49

Other costs

0

-15.71

-1.62

-1.9

