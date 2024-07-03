Taaza International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
1.18
7.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
1.18
7.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0
0
0
1.18
7.4
Total Expenditure
0.07
0.15
18.07
1.76
7.67
PBIDT
-0.07
-0.15
-18.07
-0.59
-0.27
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0.08
PBDT
-0.07
-0.15
-18.07
-0.59
-0.35
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0
0
-0.01
-0.06
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
-0.17
-18.12
-0.63
-0.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.07
-0.17
-18.11
-0.58
-0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.31
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.07
-0.17
-18.11
-0.27
-0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
-0.24
-24.95
-0.8
-0.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-50
-3.64
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-50
-4.72
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-53.38
-5.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.