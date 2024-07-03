iifl-logo-icon 1
Taaza International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.57
(-2.77%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0

1.18

7.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

1.18

7.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0

0

0

1.18

7.4

Total Expenditure

0.07

0.15

18.07

1.76

7.67

PBIDT

-0.07

-0.15

-18.07

-0.59

-0.27

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0.08

PBDT

-0.07

-0.15

-18.07

-0.59

-0.35

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.05

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

-0.06

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.07

-0.17

-18.12

-0.63

-0.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.07

-0.17

-18.11

-0.58

-0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.31

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.07

-0.17

-18.11

-0.27

-0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

-0.24

-24.95

-0.8

-0.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

-50

-3.64

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

-50

-4.72

PATM(%)

0

0

0

-53.38

-5.13

