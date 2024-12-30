Taaza International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.4
-0.06
0.11
0.27
Depreciation
-0.09
-0.11
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
0.06
-0.08
Working capital
-0.21
-2.19
-0.67
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.7
-2.35
-0.63
0
Capital expenditure
-0.11
-1.62
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.81
-3.97
-0.63
0
Equity raised
1.06
5.48
7.78
10.17
Investing
0
0
0
-2
Financing
0
0.42
1.69
3.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.25
1.93
8.84
11.41
