Taaza International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.4

-0.06

0.11

0.27

Depreciation

-0.09

-0.11

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

0.06

-0.08

Working capital

-0.21

-2.19

-0.67

-0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-0.7

-2.35

-0.63

0

Capital expenditure

-0.11

-1.62

0

0.01

Free cash flow

-0.81

-3.97

-0.63

0

Equity raised

1.06

5.48

7.78

10.17

Investing

0

0

0

-2

Financing

0

0.42

1.69

3.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.25

1.93

8.84

11.41

