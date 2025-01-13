Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.21
101.59
95.65
88.69
Net Worth
110.78
107.16
101.22
94.26
Minority Interest
Debt
13.1
25.7
9.19
7.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.46
2.83
2.54
2.4
Total Liabilities
127.34
135.69
112.95
103.94
Fixed Assets
63.1
60.83
46.72
46.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.58
8.58
8.56
7.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
53.66
53.83
48.53
22.25
Inventories
60.28
68.36
52.83
29.2
Inventory Days
114.89
Sundry Debtors
23.57
28.31
14.63
22.5
Debtor Days
88.53
Other Current Assets
16.89
18.33
16.58
10.07
Sundry Creditors
-42.08
-53.21
-29.93
-36.24
Creditor Days
142.6
Other Current Liabilities
-5
-7.96
-5.58
-3.28
Cash
10
12.45
9.14
27.6
Total Assets
127.34
135.69
112.95
103.94
