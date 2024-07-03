Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹109.55
Prev. Close₹110
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.48
Day's High₹113.95
Day's Low₹107.15
52 Week's High₹159.98
52 Week's Low₹72.24
Book Value₹199.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)61.63
P/E15.76
EPS6.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.57
5.57
5.57
5.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.21
101.59
95.65
88.69
Net Worth
110.78
107.16
101.22
94.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
92.76
91.74
102.77
85.16
yoy growth (%)
1.11
-10.73
20.67
29.38
Raw materials
-61.11
-58.67
-69.43
-57.26
As % of sales
65.87
63.95
67.55
67.23
Employee costs
-7.59
-8.05
-7.34
-7.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.27
2.78
3.44
1.31
Depreciation
-1.99
-1.98
-1.92
-2.22
Tax paid
-0.93
-0.86
-0.59
-0.22
Working capital
3.83
-8.26
17.45
-2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.11
-10.73
20.67
29.38
Op profit growth
16.29
-10.22
73.26
116.54
EBIT growth
8.52
-15.99
166.87
134.32
Net profit growth
21.24
-32.04
167.92
165
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Umesh Chandra Sahoo
Managing Director
Hardev Singh
Director
Paramdeep Singh
Director
Joginder Kaur
Director
Inderdeep Singh
Director
Anil Kumar Tripathy
Director
Sudesh Kumar
Director
Subash Chandra Samantaray
Company Secretary
J Tiwari
Company Secretary
Abhinav Kumar Pandey
Additional Director
Prem Shankar Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Teesta Agro Industries Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Sri Hardev Singh was established in 1986 in the Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The Company specializes in manufacturing a range of agricultural products, including Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizers, Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Granulated Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Mixture Fertilizers, and Micronutrients. It exports products mainly in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Presently, the Companys plant capacities stands at 1,65,000 MT of Single Super Phosphate (initial capacity of 66,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Sulphuric Acid (initial capacity if 33,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Granular Single Super Phosphate, 33,000MT of NPK Fertilizer, 1200 MT of Micro Nutrients. Apart from this, it established an extensive retailing network across the Eastern and Northeastern States of India, ensuring widespread availability of its products. The Company dealing in such products registered remarkable growth in terms enhancement of production capacity, efficient capacity utilization and creation of robust infrastructure etc during the last decade. The Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Plant, with an annual production capacity of 5,36,000 MT, stands as a pinnacle of success in the fertilizer industry. Utilising high-grade Rock Phosphate sourced from Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, this plant ensures not only higher productivity but also superior conversion efficiency, making it a beacon of trouble-free processes. Secondly, t
Read More
The Teesta Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is ₹61.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is 15.76 and 0.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teesta Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is ₹72.24 and ₹159.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.40%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.08%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 1.90%.
