Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

109.85
(-0.14%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.55
  • Day's High113.95
  • 52 Wk High159.98
  • Prev. Close110
  • Day's Low107.15
  • 52 Wk Low 72.24
  • Turnover (lac)1.48
  • P/E15.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value199.67
  • EPS6.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)61.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

109.55

Prev. Close

110

Turnover(Lac.)

1.48

Day's High

113.95

Day's Low

107.15

52 Week's High

159.98

52 Week's Low

72.24

Book Value

199.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

61.63

P/E

15.76

EPS

6.97

Divi. Yield

0

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.28%

Non-Promoter- 3.76%

Institutions: 3.75%

Non-Institutions: 51.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.57

5.57

5.57

5.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.21

101.59

95.65

88.69

Net Worth

110.78

107.16

101.22

94.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

92.76

91.74

102.77

85.16

yoy growth (%)

1.11

-10.73

20.67

29.38

Raw materials

-61.11

-58.67

-69.43

-57.26

As % of sales

65.87

63.95

67.55

67.23

Employee costs

-7.59

-8.05

-7.34

-7.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.27

2.78

3.44

1.31

Depreciation

-1.99

-1.98

-1.92

-2.22

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.86

-0.59

-0.22

Working capital

3.83

-8.26

17.45

-2.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.11

-10.73

20.67

29.38

Op profit growth

16.29

-10.22

73.26

116.54

EBIT growth

8.52

-15.99

166.87

134.32

Net profit growth

21.24

-32.04

167.92

165

No Record Found

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Umesh Chandra Sahoo

Managing Director

Hardev Singh

Director

Paramdeep Singh

Director

Joginder Kaur

Director

Inderdeep Singh

Director

Anil Kumar Tripathy

Director

Sudesh Kumar

Director

Subash Chandra Samantaray

Company Secretary

J Tiwari

Company Secretary

Abhinav Kumar Pandey

Additional Director

Prem Shankar Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Teesta Agro Industries Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Sri Hardev Singh was established in 1986 in the Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The Company specializes in manufacturing a range of agricultural products, including Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizers, Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Granulated Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Mixture Fertilizers, and Micronutrients. It exports products mainly in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Presently, the Companys plant capacities stands at 1,65,000 MT of Single Super Phosphate (initial capacity of 66,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Sulphuric Acid (initial capacity if 33,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Granular Single Super Phosphate, 33,000MT of NPK Fertilizer, 1200 MT of Micro Nutrients. Apart from this, it established an extensive retailing network across the Eastern and Northeastern States of India, ensuring widespread availability of its products. The Company dealing in such products registered remarkable growth in terms enhancement of production capacity, efficient capacity utilization and creation of robust infrastructure etc during the last decade. The Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Plant, with an annual production capacity of 5,36,000 MT, stands as a pinnacle of success in the fertilizer industry. Utilising high-grade Rock Phosphate sourced from Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, this plant ensures not only higher productivity but also superior conversion efficiency, making it a beacon of trouble-free processes. Secondly, t
Company FAQs

What is the Teesta Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Teesta Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹109.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is ₹61.63 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is 15.76 and 0.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Teesta Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is ₹72.24 and ₹159.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd?

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.40%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 24.08%, 6 Month at -8.34%, 3 Month at 9.86% and 1 Month at 1.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Teesta Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.29 %
Institutions - 3.75 %
Public - 51.96 %

