Summary

Teesta Agro Industries Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Sri Hardev Singh was established in 1986 in the Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The Company specializes in manufacturing a range of agricultural products, including Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizers, Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Granulated Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Mixture Fertilizers, and Micronutrients. It exports products mainly in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Presently, the Companys plant capacities stands at 1,65,000 MT of Single Super Phosphate (initial capacity of 66,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Sulphuric Acid (initial capacity if 33,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Granular Single Super Phosphate, 33,000MT of NPK Fertilizer, 1200 MT of Micro Nutrients. Apart from this, it established an extensive retailing network across the Eastern and Northeastern States of India, ensuring widespread availability of its products. The Company dealing in such products registered remarkable growth in terms enhancement of production capacity, efficient capacity utilization and creation of robust infrastructure etc during the last decade. The Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Plant, with an annual production capacity of 5,36,000 MT, stands as a pinnacle of success in the fertilizer industry. Utilising high-grade Rock Phosphate sourced from Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, this plant ensures not only higher productivity but also superior conversion efficiency, making it a beacon of trouble-free processes. Secondly, t

