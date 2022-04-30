Dear members,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is our pleasure to present the 37th Annual Report together with the Audited Statement of Accounts of Teesta Agro Industries Limited ("the company") for the year ended on 31st March, 2023.

Financial summary or performance of the company:

(Rs. In lacs

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2023 Year ended 31.03.2022 Net turnover and Other Income 28663 18194 Profit before depreciation, interest & tax 1307 1204 Less: Depreciation 208 192 : Interest 76 46 Profit/loss before tax 1023 966 Less: Exceptional items - - : Provision for tax : Current Tax (263) (254) : Deferred Tax (25) (17) Profit/ (loss) after taxation 734 695

Operations:

The turnover and other receipts of your company has been Rs. 28663 lacs against Rs. 18194 lacs in the previous year. The profit after taxation stood at Rs. 1023 lacs as against Rs. 966 lacs in the previous year.

Dividend:

The Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2022-23 in view of retaining cash for your Companys growth prospects.

Share Capital:

There has not been any change in the paid up capital of your company during the year under review. The paid up capital stands at Rs. 557 lacs.

Listing agreement:

The listing agreement has been entered into by the company with the BSE limited read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Your Company has paid listing fee for financial year 2022-23.

Fixed deposit:

Your company did not invite or accept any deposits from public and/ or shareholders during the year under review. As of 31st March, 2023, there were no fixed deposits pending with the company.

Research and development:

Your company recognizes that research & development plays a critical role in supporting current operations as well as future growth. Your company has focused its attention towards improving quality of fertilizers to boost soil nutrients.

Insurance:

The companys plants & machineries, factories, properties, stocks and movables are adequately insured against various risks.

Directors and key Managerial Personnel:

At present your Board is duly constituted comprising of 10 (Ten) Directors,

SI. No. Name of Directors DIN Designation 1. MR. HARDEV SINGH 00550781 Managing Director 2. MR. UMESH CHANDRA SAHOO 00550108 Wholetime Director 3. MR. PARAMDEEP SINGH 00550824 Wholetime Director 4. MR. INDERDEEP SINGH 00879115 Wholetime Director 5. MS. JOGINDER KAUR 00550860 Director 6. MR. SUDESH KUMAR 07112159 Independent Director 7. MS. BAISHAKHI MAITY 07208089 Independent Director 8. MR. SUB ASH CHANDRA SAMANTARAY 07273238 Independent Director 9. MS. SWATI SINGH 08621738 Independent Director 10. MR. PREM SHANKAR PANDEY 09091634 Independent Director

The company has received declarations from the independent director(s) of the company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The company has devised a policy for performance evaluation of independent directors and the board, which includes criteria for performance evaluation of the non-executive directors.

Suitable resolutions for appointment/reappointment of directors, as referred above, will be placed for approval of members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The brief resume and other information of the concerned directors, in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with stock exchange, have been detailed in the notice convening the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

There has been no change in the Company Secretary and CFO during the financial year.

Board Meeting:

During the year 2022-23, the Board of Directors met seven times viz. on 30.04.2022, 30.06.2022, 30.07.2022, 25.08.2022, 31.10.2022,31.01.2023 and 30.03.2023.

Corporate Governance

A report on Corporate Governance (in accordance with SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the auditors certificate on compliance by the company, have been included in the Annual Report as a part of this report.

Directors Responsibility statement:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to directors responsibility statement, it is hereby confirmed that:

(i) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2023, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2023 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

(vi) the directors has laid down internal financial control to be followed by the company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

Statutory Auditor:

M/s Mantry & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 315048E) the statutory auditors of the Company, will hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2026-27 for a second term of five consecutive years.

The report by the Auditors is self explanatory and has no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer; hence no explanation or comments by the Board were required.

Auditors Report:

The auditors report read with relevant notes on accounts are self-explanatory and does not call for further clarification.

Internal Auditors:

The board of directors of your company has re-appointed M/s. L.B. Prasad & Co., Chartered Accountants Siliguri (Firm Registration No. 322661E) as internal auditors pursuant to the provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the financial year 2022-23.

Cost auditors:

Pursuant to section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and subject to notification of rules there under, the board of directors, on the recommendation of the audit committee has appointed M/s. D. Sabyasachi & Co. (Membership No. 00369), Cost Accountants, Kolkata as the cost auditors of the company for the financial year 2022-23. M/s. D. Sabyasachi & Co. have confirmed that their appointment is within the limits and they are free from any disqualifications as provided in section 141 of the act.

Secretarial Audit:

The board has appointed M/s. Rantu Das & Associates (Membership No. 8437) Practicing Company Secretary, to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2022-23. The report of the secretarial auditors is enclosed as Annexure-I to this report. As regards observations and remarks made by him in the report we are to state that necessary steps are being taken for complying with the requirements.

Policies

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All applicable policies are available under the head policy on the companys website: www.teestaagro.in. The policies are reviewed periodically by the board and updated based on need and new compliance requirement.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Board at a meeting held on 25.08.2022, constituted a committee of Corporate Social Responsibility pursuant to the requirement of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. A policy on Corporate

Social Responsibility was also adopted by the Board of Directors at the said meeting. This Policy has been placed in the Website of the Company at the www.teestaagro.in.

As on the date of this report, the committee comprises three members as under:

Name of the Member Category Mr. Paramdeep Singh Chairman Mr. Subash Chandra Samantaray Member Mr. Prem Shankar Pandey Member

During the year under review one meetings were held on 25th August, 2022. All the members of the Committee were present at that meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of Sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable Rules, during the financial year 2022-23, the Company was required to spend a sum of Rs.10,48,000/- towards its CSR activities. As per the recommendation of CSR Committee, the Board of Directors approved the said sum to be spent on eligible causes in line with the Companys CSR Policy in association. The details of amounts spent through each of the above entity are mentioned below.