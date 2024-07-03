Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Summary

Teesta Agro Industries Limited, led by the founder Promoter, Sri Hardev Singh was established in 1986 in the Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The Company specializes in manufacturing a range of agricultural products, including Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizers, Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Granulated Single Super Phosphate Fertilizers, Mixture Fertilizers, and Micronutrients. It exports products mainly in Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Presently, the Companys plant capacities stands at 1,65,000 MT of Single Super Phosphate (initial capacity of 66,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Sulphuric Acid (initial capacity if 33,000 MT), 66,000 MT of Granular Single Super Phosphate, 33,000MT of NPK Fertilizer, 1200 MT of Micro Nutrients. Apart from this, it established an extensive retailing network across the Eastern and Northeastern States of India, ensuring widespread availability of its products. The Company dealing in such products registered remarkable growth in terms enhancement of production capacity, efficient capacity utilization and creation of robust infrastructure etc during the last decade. The Single Super Phosphate (SSP) Plant, with an annual production capacity of 5,36,000 MT, stands as a pinnacle of success in the fertilizer industry. Utilising high-grade Rock Phosphate sourced from Egypt, Jordan, and Syria, this plant ensures not only higher productivity but also superior conversion efficiency, making it a beacon of trouble-free processes. Secondly, the Sulphuric Acid Plant operating with the DCDA (Double Conversion Double Absorption) process stands out as the epitome of sophistication and technological advancement in the global industrial landscape. Selling of fertilizers in Rajasthan and neighboring states started in year 2017 with the brand name KANCHAN. Under this brand, the Company gained recognition for its high-quality products, catering to the needs of farmers and agricultural enthusiasts. Since then, the plant was regularly supplying the markets at competitive prices. In 2018, the Company expanded operations by opening a state-of-the-art SSP Plant in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. To further strengthen its presence, it commissioned in 2022, another plant dedicated to Single Super Phosphate (SSP) production in Gangrar, District of Chittorgarh and Rajasthan. A wide network of dealers were setup to sell the fertilizers. This new facility presently has a production capacity of 1,85,000 MT for Single Super Phosphate and 1,20,000 MT for Granular Single Super Phosphate.