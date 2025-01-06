iifl-logo-icon 1
Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105.7
(-3.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Teesta Agro Ind. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.27

2.78

3.44

1.31

Depreciation

-1.99

-1.98

-1.92

-2.22

Tax paid

-0.93

-0.86

-0.59

-0.22

Working capital

3.83

-8.26

17.45

-2.45

Other operating items

Operating

4.18

-8.31

18.39

-3.58

Capital expenditure

0.75

2.95

0.17

1.21

Free cash flow

4.92

-5.36

18.57

-2.36

Equity raised

172.7

168.83

163.14

161.02

Investing

5.98

1.02

0

0

Financing

9.15

-1.74

5.73

-2.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

192.76

162.75

187.44

155.69

