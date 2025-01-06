Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.27
2.78
3.44
1.31
Depreciation
-1.99
-1.98
-1.92
-2.22
Tax paid
-0.93
-0.86
-0.59
-0.22
Working capital
3.83
-8.26
17.45
-2.45
Other operating items
Operating
4.18
-8.31
18.39
-3.58
Capital expenditure
0.75
2.95
0.17
1.21
Free cash flow
4.92
-5.36
18.57
-2.36
Equity raised
172.7
168.83
163.14
161.02
Investing
5.98
1.02
0
0
Financing
9.15
-1.74
5.73
-2.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
192.76
162.75
187.44
155.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.