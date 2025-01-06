iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Teesta Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

105.7
(-3.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

92.76

91.74

102.77

85.16

yoy growth (%)

1.11

-10.73

20.67

29.38

Raw materials

-61.11

-58.67

-69.43

-57.26

As % of sales

65.87

63.95

67.55

67.23

Employee costs

-7.59

-8.05

-7.34

-7.23

As % of sales

8.18

8.77

7.14

8.48

Other costs

-18.85

-20.54

-21.01

-17.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.32

22.38

20.44

20.89

Operating profit

5.21

4.47

4.98

2.88

OPM

5.61

4.88

4.85

3.38

Depreciation

-1.99

-1.98

-1.92

-2.22

Interest expense

-0.55

-0.73

-0.74

-0.26

Other income

0.6

1.02

1.12

0.91

Profit before tax

3.27

2.78

3.44

1.31

Taxes

-0.93

-0.86

-0.59

-0.22

Tax rate

-28.44

-30.82

-17.1

-16.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.34

1.92

2.85

1.09

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Net profit

2.34

1.93

2.84

1.06

yoy growth (%)

21.24

-32.04

167.92

165

NPM

2.52

2.1

2.76

1.24

Teesta Agro Ind. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Teesta Agro Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.