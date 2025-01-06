Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
92.76
91.74
102.77
85.16
yoy growth (%)
1.11
-10.73
20.67
29.38
Raw materials
-61.11
-58.67
-69.43
-57.26
As % of sales
65.87
63.95
67.55
67.23
Employee costs
-7.59
-8.05
-7.34
-7.23
As % of sales
8.18
8.77
7.14
8.48
Other costs
-18.85
-20.54
-21.01
-17.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.32
22.38
20.44
20.89
Operating profit
5.21
4.47
4.98
2.88
OPM
5.61
4.88
4.85
3.38
Depreciation
-1.99
-1.98
-1.92
-2.22
Interest expense
-0.55
-0.73
-0.74
-0.26
Other income
0.6
1.02
1.12
0.91
Profit before tax
3.27
2.78
3.44
1.31
Taxes
-0.93
-0.86
-0.59
-0.22
Tax rate
-28.44
-30.82
-17.1
-16.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.34
1.92
2.85
1.09
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
Net profit
2.34
1.93
2.84
1.06
yoy growth (%)
21.24
-32.04
167.92
165
NPM
2.52
2.1
2.76
1.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.