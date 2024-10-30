Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (i) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) The Finalization of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on 31.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 17 Apr 2024

TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation for the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 The Board has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting along with Reconciliation Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024