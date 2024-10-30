|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (i) Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended 30th June 2024. (ii) The Finalization of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on 31.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation for the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31.03.2024 The Board has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March,2024. Revised outcome of Board Meeting along with Reconciliation Statement (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|TEESTA AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors af the Company will be held at the Corporate office at 5A Valmikee Street Kolkata - 700 026 on Wednesday 31st January 2024 at 11 AM to consider inter alia the Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results ( Provisional ) of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015 ( Listing Regulations ) , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 31st January 2024 inter alia transacted the following business : a) The Board has approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31st December,2023. b) Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the statement showing the Unaudited Financial Result ( Standalone ) for the Quarter and year ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.