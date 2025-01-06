Thacker & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.91
1.52
1.52
0.48
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.94
-2.09
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.34
-0.15
0
Working capital
1.95
0.68
-1.2
0.96
Other operating items
Operating
2.67
-0.08
-1.92
0.66
Capital expenditure
-0.05
0
0
25.59
Free cash flow
2.61
-0.08
-1.92
26.25
Equity raised
60
58.25
63.29
43.4
Investing
2.13
2.08
-2.57
2.64
Financing
0.08
0.78
3.86
5.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.83
61.03
62.66
77.84
