iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thacker & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,830
(-3.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thacker & Company Ltd

Thacker & Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.91

1.52

1.52

0.48

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.94

-2.09

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.34

-0.15

0

Working capital

1.95

0.68

-1.2

0.96

Other operating items

Operating

2.67

-0.08

-1.92

0.66

Capital expenditure

-0.05

0

0

25.59

Free cash flow

2.61

-0.08

-1.92

26.25

Equity raised

60

58.25

63.29

43.4

Investing

2.13

2.08

-2.57

2.64

Financing

0.08

0.78

3.86

5.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.83

61.03

62.66

77.84

Thacker & Co. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Thacker & Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.