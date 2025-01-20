Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.86
13.41
40.71
-23.56
Op profit growth
1
47.55
496.03
-60.32
EBIT growth
58.5
-4.83
115.76
57.96
Net profit growth
38.54
-7.98
849.74
-2,321.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.52
39.47
30.33
7.16
EBIT margin
66.23
42.14
50.23
32.75
Net profit margin
174.28
126.88
156.37
23.16
RoCE
3.75
2.64
2.9
2.31
RoNW
2.46
2
2.31
0.43
RoA
2.46
1.99
2.25
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.91
15.57
17.13
7.12
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
70.04
43.95
47.94
-0.21
Book value per share
927.44
815.92
737.23
721.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.89
13.55
5.25
23.17
P/CEPS
4.56
4.8
1.87
-782.83
P/B
0.34
0.25
0.12
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
6.02
4.84
1.87
10.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-17.5
-23.54
-14.98
-12.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.66
38.02
38.46
53.03
Inventory days
19.69
22.95
29.52
55.76
Creditor days
-77.5
-82.06
-78.63
-61.83
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-334.14
-76.02
-14.07
-5.21
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-1.34
-1.18
-0.94
5.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.96
-32.98
-35.71
-39.63
Employee costs
-3.9
-5.78
-7.4
-9.91
Other costs
-17.6
-21.75
-26.54
-43.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.