Thacker & Company Ltd Key Ratios

1,833.55
(3.94%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:28:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.86

13.41

40.71

-23.56

Op profit growth

1

47.55

496.03

-60.32

EBIT growth

58.5

-4.83

115.76

57.96

Net profit growth

38.54

-7.98

849.74

-2,321.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.52

39.47

30.33

7.16

EBIT margin

66.23

42.14

50.23

32.75

Net profit margin

174.28

126.88

156.37

23.16

RoCE

3.75

2.64

2.9

2.31

RoNW

2.46

2

2.31

0.43

RoA

2.46

1.99

2.25

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.91

15.57

17.13

7.12

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

70.04

43.95

47.94

-0.21

Book value per share

927.44

815.92

737.23

721.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.89

13.55

5.25

23.17

P/CEPS

4.56

4.8

1.87

-782.83

P/B

0.34

0.25

0.12

0.22

EV/EBIDTA

6.02

4.84

1.87

10.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-17.5

-23.54

-14.98

-12.49

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.66

38.02

38.46

53.03

Inventory days

19.69

22.95

29.52

55.76

Creditor days

-77.5

-82.06

-78.63

-61.83

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-334.14

-76.02

-14.07

-5.21

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-1.34

-1.18

-0.94

5.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.96

-32.98

-35.71

-39.63

Employee costs

-3.9

-5.78

-7.4

-9.91

Other costs

-17.6

-21.75

-26.54

-43.27

