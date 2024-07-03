Thacker & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.52
0.54
0.51
0.51
0.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.52
0.54
0.51
0.51
0.71
Other Operating Income
1.53
0.54
0.56
0.56
1.41
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.05
1.08
1.07
1.07
2.12
Total Expenditure
0.13
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.15
PBIDT
1.92
0.92
0.91
0.92
1.96
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.92
0.92
0.91
0.91
1.96
Depreciation
0.33
0.33
0.36
0.36
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.11
0.75
0.19
0.29
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.22
0.48
-0.21
0.36
1.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.2
5.16
6.04
5.12
4.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.2
5.16
6.04
5.12
4.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
57.02
47.47
55.47
47.06
40.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
369.23
170.37
178.43
180.39
276.05
PBDTM(%)
369.23
170.37
178.43
178.43
276.05
PATM(%)
234.61
88.88
-41.17
70.58
184.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.