Thacker & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

1,810
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.52

0.54

0.51

0.51

0.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.52

0.54

0.51

0.51

0.71

Other Operating Income

1.53

0.54

0.56

0.56

1.41

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.05

1.08

1.07

1.07

2.12

Total Expenditure

0.13

0.16

0.16

0.15

0.15

PBIDT

1.92

0.92

0.91

0.92

1.96

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.92

0.92

0.91

0.91

1.96

Depreciation

0.33

0.33

0.36

0.36

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.36

0.11

0.75

0.19

0.29

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.22

0.48

-0.21

0.36

1.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

6.2

5.16

6.04

5.12

4.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.2

5.16

6.04

5.12

4.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

57.02

47.47

55.47

47.06

40.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

369.23

170.37

178.43

180.39

276.05

PBDTM(%)

369.23

170.37

178.43

178.43

276.05

PATM(%)

234.61

88.88

-41.17

70.58

184.5

QUICKLINKS FOR Thacker & Company Ltd

