Thacker & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.73
2.36
3.54
3.33
3.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.73
2.36
3.54
3.33
3.42
Other Operating Income
2.47
2.86
2.01
1.63
2.12
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
4.2
5.23
5.56
4.96
5.55
Total Expenditure
0.43
1.03
1.97
2.06
2.43
PBIDT
3.77
4.19
3.58
2.9
3.12
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.03
0.14
PBDT
3.76
4.19
3.58
2.87
2.98
Depreciation
1.08
1.17
1.31
1.48
1.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.57
0.65
0.5
0.31
0.15
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.11
2.36
1.77
1.08
1.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.05
10.22
7.01
3.25
5.43
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.05
10.22
7.01
3.25
5.43
EPS (Unit Curr.)
110.75
93.91
64.42
29.87
49.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
217.91
177.54
101.12
87.08
91.22
PBDTM(%)
217.34
177.54
101.12
86.18
87.13
PATM(%)
121.96
100
50
32.43
35.96
No Record Found
