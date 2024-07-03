iifl-logo-icon 1
Thacker & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,785
(0.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.73

2.36

3.54

3.33

3.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.73

2.36

3.54

3.33

3.42

Other Operating Income

2.47

2.86

2.01

1.63

2.12

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

4.2

5.23

5.56

4.96

5.55

Total Expenditure

0.43

1.03

1.97

2.06

2.43

PBIDT

3.77

4.19

3.58

2.9

3.12

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0.03

0.14

PBDT

3.76

4.19

3.58

2.87

2.98

Depreciation

1.08

1.17

1.31

1.48

1.6

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.57

0.65

0.5

0.31

0.15

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.11

2.36

1.77

1.08

1.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.05

10.22

7.01

3.25

5.43

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.05

10.22

7.01

3.25

5.43

EPS (Unit Curr.)

110.75

93.91

64.42

29.87

49.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

217.91

177.54

101.12

87.08

91.22

PBDTM(%)

217.34

177.54

101.12

86.18

87.13

PATM(%)

121.96

100

50

32.43

35.96

