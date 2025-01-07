Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.04
2.14
1.65
0.83
yoy growth (%)
-4.76
29.92
99.01
-52.3
Raw materials
0
0
-0.07
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
4.61
2.26
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.16
-0.21
-0.28
As % of sales
5.15
7.47
13.2
33.74
Other costs
-0.31
-0.54
-0.53
-0.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.32
25.14
32.38
84.03
Operating profit
1.62
1.44
0.82
-0.16
OPM
79.52
67.37
49.79
-20.04
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.94
-2.09
-0.77
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.14
-0.19
Other income
3.01
2.04
2.95
1.62
Profit before tax
2.91
1.52
1.52
0.48
Taxes
-0.46
-0.34
-0.15
0
Tax rate
-16
-22.41
-10.31
0.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.45
1.18
1.37
0.48
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.45
1.18
1.37
0.48
yoy growth (%)
107.66
-13.89
183.16
-378.25
NPM
119.8
54.94
82.9
58.26
