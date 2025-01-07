iifl-logo-icon 1
Thacker & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,810
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.04

2.14

1.65

0.83

yoy growth (%)

-4.76

29.92

99.01

-52.3

Raw materials

0

0

-0.07

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

4.61

2.26

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.16

-0.21

-0.28

As % of sales

5.15

7.47

13.2

33.74

Other costs

-0.31

-0.54

-0.53

-0.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.32

25.14

32.38

84.03

Operating profit

1.62

1.44

0.82

-0.16

OPM

79.52

67.37

49.79

-20.04

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.94

-2.09

-0.77

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.14

-0.19

Other income

3.01

2.04

2.95

1.62

Profit before tax

2.91

1.52

1.52

0.48

Taxes

-0.46

-0.34

-0.15

0

Tax rate

-16

-22.41

-10.31

0.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.45

1.18

1.37

0.48

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.45

1.18

1.37

0.48

yoy growth (%)

107.66

-13.89

183.16

-378.25

NPM

119.8

54.94

82.9

58.26

