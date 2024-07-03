Summary

Thacker &Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1878. The Company is primarily engaged in business of real estate activities with own or leased property and other financial activities. As at 31st March 2023, the Company has one wholly owned subsidiary namely Fujisan Technologies Limited. In 2014, the Company started a new division in the name of Cakesmiths for expansion of business. This division mainly traded in baking accessories and ingredients.The Company completely stopped its Non-Banking Financial Company activities, with effect from 11th August 2017 and voluntarily surrendered its Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India.In 2023-24, Fujisan Technologies Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company got merged with Company effective from July 2, 2024.

