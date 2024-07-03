Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹1,960
Prev. Close₹1,893.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹1,960
Day's Low₹1,810.2
52 Week's High₹2,282.85
52 Week's Low₹466.05
Book Value₹253.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)196.99
P/E117.23
EPS16.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.81
34.61
32.38
30.08
Net Worth
36.92
34.72
32.49
30.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.04
2.14
1.65
0.83
yoy growth (%)
-4.76
29.92
99.01
-52.3
Raw materials
0
0
-0.07
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
4.61
2.26
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.16
-0.21
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.91
1.52
1.52
0.48
Depreciation
-1.72
-1.94
-2.09
-0.77
Tax paid
-0.46
-0.34
-0.15
0
Working capital
1.95
0.68
-1.2
0.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.76
29.92
99.01
-52.3
Op profit growth
12.41
75.8
-594.29
-147.74
EBIT growth
89.45
-8.14
146.74
49.26
Net profit growth
107.66
-13.89
183.16
-378.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.24
2.92
5.39
5.33
4.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.24
2.92
5.39
5.33
4.7
Other Operating Income
3.03
3.42
3.18
2.12
3.06
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Arun Kumar Jatia
Non Executive Director
Surendra Kumar Bansal
Non Executive Director
Vrinda Jatia
Independent Director
Bhalchandra Ramakant Nadkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shefali Manish Patel
Independent Director
AJAY NEMCHAND DEDHIA
Independent Director
AMIT JITENDRA SHAH
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Thacker & Company Ltd
Summary
Thacker &Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1878. The Company is primarily engaged in business of real estate activities with own or leased property and other financial activities. As at 31st March 2023, the Company has one wholly owned subsidiary namely Fujisan Technologies Limited. In 2014, the Company started a new division in the name of Cakesmiths for expansion of business. This division mainly traded in baking accessories and ingredients.The Company completely stopped its Non-Banking Financial Company activities, with effect from 11th August 2017 and voluntarily surrendered its Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India.In 2023-24, Fujisan Technologies Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company got merged with Company effective from July 2, 2024.
Read More
The Thacker & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1811 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thacker & Company Ltd is ₹196.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thacker & Company Ltd is 117.23 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thacker & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thacker & Company Ltd is ₹466.05 and ₹2282.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thacker & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.89%, 3 Years at 69.27%, 1 Year at 279.72%, 6 Month at 98.30%, 3 Month at 55.62% and 1 Month at -12.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.