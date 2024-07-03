iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thacker & Company Ltd Share Price

1,811
(-4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:17:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,960
  • Day's High1,960
  • 52 Wk High2,282.85
  • Prev. Close1,893.3
  • Day's Low1,810.2
  • 52 Wk Low 466.05
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E117.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value253.2
  • EPS16.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)196.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Thacker & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

1,960

Prev. Close

1,893.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

1,960

Day's Low

1,810.2

52 Week's High

2,282.85

52 Week's Low

466.05

Book Value

253.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

196.99

P/E

117.23

EPS

16.15

Divi. Yield

0

Thacker & Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jun, 2024

arrow

Thacker & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Thacker & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.27%

Non-Promoter- 7.64%

Institutions: 7.64%

Non-Institutions: 28.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Thacker & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.81

34.61

32.38

30.08

Net Worth

36.92

34.72

32.49

30.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.04

2.14

1.65

0.83

yoy growth (%)

-4.76

29.92

99.01

-52.3

Raw materials

0

0

-0.07

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

4.61

2.26

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.16

-0.21

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.91

1.52

1.52

0.48

Depreciation

-1.72

-1.94

-2.09

-0.77

Tax paid

-0.46

-0.34

-0.15

0

Working capital

1.95

0.68

-1.2

0.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.76

29.92

99.01

-52.3

Op profit growth

12.41

75.8

-594.29

-147.74

EBIT growth

89.45

-8.14

146.74

49.26

Net profit growth

107.66

-13.89

183.16

-378.25

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.24

2.92

5.39

5.33

4.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.24

2.92

5.39

5.33

4.7

Other Operating Income

3.03

3.42

3.18

2.12

3.06

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Thacker & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Thacker & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Arun Kumar Jatia

Non Executive Director

Surendra Kumar Bansal

Non Executive Director

Vrinda Jatia

Independent Director

Bhalchandra Ramakant Nadkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shefali Manish Patel

Independent Director

AJAY NEMCHAND DEDHIA

Independent Director

AMIT JITENDRA SHAH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thacker & Company Ltd

Summary

Thacker &Company Limited was incorporated in April, 1878. The Company is primarily engaged in business of real estate activities with own or leased property and other financial activities. As at 31st March 2023, the Company has one wholly owned subsidiary namely Fujisan Technologies Limited. In 2014, the Company started a new division in the name of Cakesmiths for expansion of business. This division mainly traded in baking accessories and ingredients.The Company completely stopped its Non-Banking Financial Company activities, with effect from 11th August 2017 and voluntarily surrendered its Certificate of Registration to Reserve Bank of India.In 2023-24, Fujisan Technologies Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company got merged with Company effective from July 2, 2024.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Thacker & Company Ltd share price today?

The Thacker & Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1811 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thacker & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thacker & Company Ltd is ₹196.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thacker & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thacker & Company Ltd is 117.23 and 7.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thacker & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thacker & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thacker & Company Ltd is ₹466.05 and ₹2282.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thacker & Company Ltd?

Thacker & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 83.89%, 3 Years at 69.27%, 1 Year at 279.72%, 6 Month at 98.30%, 3 Month at 55.62% and 1 Month at -12.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thacker & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thacker & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.28 %
Institutions - 7.65 %
Public - 28.08 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Thacker & Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.