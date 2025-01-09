Thacker & Company Ltd Management Discussions

The Company is presently exploring lucrative opportunities in its leasing business.

Segment wise financial performance is stated in the accompanying accounts.

The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company periodically review the internal control systems of the Company and the internal control systems are deemed adequate.

The Company maintained good industrial relations with its employees. The Company had 2 permanent employees in its payroll as on 31st March, 2021.

There are no material developments in the human resources front.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There is no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There is no material change and commitment, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors confirm that;

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation of the continued support and cooperation received from all the stakeholders and employees of the Company.