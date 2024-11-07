|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results THACKER & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Further to inform you that, in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st October, 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e., 09th November, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. Read less.. Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|THACKER & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please be informed that at the Board Meeting held today, our Board of Directors have taken on record the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report, for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, is attached for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|THACKER & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 31st May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 No dividend was recommended by the Board of Directors for the year 2023-2024. The Date of ensuing 146 th Annual General Meeting of the Company and Book Closure Dates will be informed separately. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Mar 2024
|30 Mar 2024
|Change in Director
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|THACKER & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st January 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 9th February 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
