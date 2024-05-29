Tothe Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 146lhAnnual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The accounts are prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (IND AS) and prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

FINANCIAL RESULTS (Amount in Rs. in 000)

2023-24 2022-23 The gross profit before Interest and Depreciation 44,848.45 43,814.19 Less: i)Finance cost 20.30 17.20 ii)Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 14,043.60 15,548.68 The net proflt/(loss) 30,784.54 28,248.31 Less: CurrentTax Expense 6,346.000 5,732.00 Deferred Tax Charges / (Credit) 6,576.95 (1.14) Income Tax of earlier years (2.51) (5.67) Profit/ (Loss)for the year 17,859.08 22,523.12 Balance carried forward from last years accounts 1,09,245.31 86,722.19 Balance proposed to be carried forward to next years accounts 1,27,104.40 1,09,245.31

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Pursuant to Section 129,134 of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act), the Consolidated Financial Statement of the Company and its subsidiary prepared, in accordance with Schedule III of the Act and applicable Accounting Standards forms part of this Annual Report.

OPERATIONS:

The total revenue of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 495.65 lacs as against Rs. 481.25 lacs ?n the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve financial resources, the Directors do not recommend any dividend on equity shares for the year ended on 31a March 2024.

CHANGES INTHE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OFTHE COMPANY:

There is no change in capital structure of the Company during Financial Year 2023-24.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to reserves, in the financial year 2023-24.

SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

As at 31st March 2024, the Company has one Subsidiary Company namely FujisanTechnologies Limited.

MERGER OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANY WITH THE COMPANY:

The Petition for Sanction of Scheme of Merger i.e. Merger by Absorption of Fujisan Technologies Limited (Transferor Company) with Thacker and Company Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders has been admitted by Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbal Bench and order passed by the Honble NCLT on 07lh May, 2024 and final hearing at NCLT is scheduled on 02nd July, 2024.

PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF EACH OF THE SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINTVENTURE COMPANIES:

Pursuant to Rule 8 of the Companles (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the information on the highllghts of performance of Subsidiary, Associates and Joint venture Company and their contribution to the overall performance of the company during the period under report is provided in Annexure No. 1 of this report.

The Form AOC -1 pursuant to first proviso to sub-section (3) of Section 129 read with rule 5 of Companles (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed to the Financial Statements.

1NTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS ANDTHEIR ADEQUACY:

The Board and the Audit Committee periodically review the internal control systems of the Company and the internal control systems are deemed adequate.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Audit Committee comprlses of Mr. Ajay Dedhia (Chairman), Ms. Vrinda Jatia, and Mr. B. R. Nadkarni, the Directors of the Company. Mr. Ajay Dedhia and Mr. B. R. Nadkarni are Independent Directors,

FIXED DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company did not accept any deposits within the meaning of provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

The Company has not borrowed any sums from any of its Directors, during the year.

TRANSFER OF AMOUNTSTOINVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

During the year under review, pursuant to the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, no amount was due to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

AUDITORS:

M/s. P.R. Agarwal &Awasthi, Chartered Accountants have been appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 144,h Annual General Meeting to hold office up to the conclusi?n of 149,h Annual Genera! Meeting. M/s. P.R. Agarwal &Awasth?, have given their consent to act as the Auditors of the Company t?ll conclusi?n of 1491h Annual General Meeting.

For Financial Year 2023-24, there is no adverse remark or qualification in the Statutory Auditors Report as annexed.The Auditors have reported that there is no fraud on or by the Company noticed or reported during the year.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

The Company has Board of Directors with total 6 Directors out of which 3 are Non-Executive Independent Directors and the remaining are Non-Executive Directors. By virtue of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

During the year, the Members approved the following appointment of Directors by way of postal ballot:

• Appointment of Mr. Amit Shah (DIN: 00179393) as an Independent Director for a term of five years from 30,h March, 2024 to 29,h March, 2029.

• Appointment of Mr. Ajay Dedhia (DIN: 01026077)as an Independent Director for a term of five years from 30,h March, 2024 to 29,h March, 2029

During the year, Mr.Vinod Kumar Beswal (DIN: 00120095) and Mr. Basant Kumar Khaitan (DIN: 00117129)ceased to be Director of the Company with effect from 3181 March,2024, upon completlon of their term as an Independent Director. The Board places on record its appreciation for their invaluable contribution and guidance.

In terms of provlsions of the Companles Act, 2013, Ms. Vrlnda Jatia, Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

Mr. Bhalchandra. R. Nadkarni was appolnted as an Independent Director for the period of five years from 25lh July, 2019 to 24th July, 2024 ?n the Annual General Meeting held on 25,h July, 2019.

Subjectto the provisions of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is now proposed to recommend to the Members, the re-appointment of Mr. Bhalchandra R. Nadkarni, as Independent Director of the Company, for a second term from 25tfl July, 2024 to 24" July, 2029.

The Nominatlon & Remuneration Committee has recommended the appointment of Mr. Bhalchandra R. Nadkarni as Independent Director for the period from 251" July, 2024 to 24lh July, 2029.

Notice(s) proposlng Mr. Bhalchandra R. Nadkarni for re-appointment to the office of Director, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting has been received by the Company, as required by Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors recommend the re-appointment of Mr. Bhalchandra R. Nadkarni, as Independent Director of the Company.

The information as required to be disclosed under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, in case of re-appointment/appointment of Directors, as case may be, is provided in the Notice of the ensuing general meeting.

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the cnteria of independence as prescribed under the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and confirming that they are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Order of SEBi or any other such authority.

BOARD MEETINGS & COMMfTTEE MEETINGS HELD DURING THE YEAR AND ATTENDANCE OF DIRECTORS:

As per Secretar?al Standard on Board Meetings, the number and the dates of Board and Committee Meetings held during the year and the attendance of Directors are as follows.

(A) During the Financial Year 2023-24,5 Board Meetings were held on the following dates:

25.05.2023 08.08.2023 07.11.2023 07.02.2024 30.03.2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within permissible period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI) and as per the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SEBI.

B) During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Committee Meetings were held on the following dates:

Audit Committee Nomination & Remuneration Committee Borrowing & Investment Committee Committee of Independent Directors Share Transfer Approval Committee 25.05.2023 25.05.2023 - - 19.05.2023 08.08.2023 - 08.08.2023 - 08.08.2023 07.11.2023 - - - 07.11.2023 07.02.2024 07.02.2024 07.02.2024 07.02.2024 07.02.2024 30.03.2024 -

(C) The numberof Meetings attended by each Director is as follows:

I Sr- No. ?ame of Director No. of Board Meetings attended No. of Audit Committee Meetings attended No. of Share Transfer Approval Committes Meetings attended No. of Nomination & Remuneraron Committee Meetings attended No. of Borrowing & Investment Committee Meetings attended No. of tndependent Directors Committee Meetings attended 1 Mr. Arun Kumar Jatia 5 N.A. 4 N.A. 2 N.A. 2 Mr. S. K. Bansal 4 N.A. 4 N.A. 2 N.A. 3 Ms.Vrinda Jatia 5 4 N.A N.A. N.A. N.A. I 4 Mr. V. K. Beswal 5 4 N.A. 3 N.A. 1 1 5 Mr. B. K. Khaitan 5 N.A. N.A. 3 N.A. 1 6 Mr. B. R. Nadkarni 5 4 N.A. 3 N.A. 1

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s. Parikh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, Mumbai to conduct Secretaria) Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretaria) Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24 is annexed hereto as Annexure No. 2.

There are no observations, qualifications or adverse comments in the Secretarial Audit Report.

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the year issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY(CSR):

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules prescribed therein, relating to Corporate Social Responsibility do not apply to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The Investments made by the Company are within the limits of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under as approved by Shareholders vide special resolution passed at 136th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The brief summary of such transactions are provided in Annexure No. 3 to this Report.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTI ES:

Pursuant to Section 134(3) and 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the particulars of all contracts and arrangements with Related Parties are provided ?n Form AOC-2 as Annexure No.4

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE OF BOARD, DIRECTORS AND COMMITTEES:

As required under Companies Act 2013, a meeting of the Independent Directors was held on 7thFebruary, 2024 to eval?ate the performance of the Non-lndependent Directors, wherein the evaluation of performance of the non-independent directors, including the Chairman and also of the Board as a whole was made, against pre-defined and identified criteria.

The criteria for evaluation of the performance of the Independent Directors, Chairman and the Board, was finalized by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.The said committee has carried out evaluation of the performance of every director.

The performance of the Committees was also generally discussed and evaluated.

The said criteria is provided as Annexure No. 5 and is also available on the Companys website on https://www.thacker.co.in/imaaes/Policies/Criteria -Senior-Manaaement-Member-on-Board-of- Directors.pdf.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME:

The detaiis of programmes for familiarization of Independent Directors with the Company is available on the Companys website on https://www.thacker.co.?n/imaaes/Policies/familiarisation%20proQramme% 20 for%20independent%20directors tcl.pdf.

REMUNERATION POLICY:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has determined, recommended and approved remuneration policy and recommended to the Board of Directors. The said policy is provided as Annexure No. 6 and is also available on the Company website: http://thacker.co.in/imaaes/Policies/Remuneration%20 Policy TCL.pdf

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company does not have any Risk Management policy as the elements of risk threatening the Companys existence are very minimal.

WHISTLE BLOWER MECHANISM:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy / Vigil Mechanism. The said policy has been made keeping in view, the amendments in the Companies Act, 2013 and may be referred to, at the Companys website on: https://www.thacker.co.in/imaaes/Policies/Viail%20Mechanisnn Whistle%20Blower%20Policv%20- %20New.pdf.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Pursuantto Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneraron of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the statement giving required details is given in the Annexure No. 7 to this Report,

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION,PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

An Interna! Complaints Committee (Sexual Harassment Committee) has been constituted, under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to deal with the complaints, if any, from the Company and other Companies in the Pudumjee Group.

During the year under review, there was no complaint of discrimination and harassment (including Sexual Harassment) received by the Committee.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

in view of the nature of business act?vities, the information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not appiicable. The Company however uses information technology in its operations.

During the year under review, there was no foreign exchange gain/(loss) and foreign exchange outgo/expenditure was NIL.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and accordingly such accounts and records have not been made/maintained by the Company.

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the provisions of Corporate Governance is not mandatory for the Company and accordingly, the Corporate Governance Report has not been annexed to the Directors Report for Financial Year 2023-24.

SECRETARIALSTANDARDS OFICSI:

The Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards during the year issued by the I nstitute of Company Secretarles of India.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, a copy of Annual Return for the financial year 2022-23 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.thacker.co.in/aeneral-meetina.php and a copy of Annual Return for the financial year 2023-24 will be available on the website of the Company after submission of the same to the Registrar of Companies.

DISCLOSURE OF SHARES LYINGINTHE UNCLAIMED SUSPENSE ACCOUNT:

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dlsclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the detalls in respect of the shares lying in the un-claimed suspense account till March 31,2024 are as follows:

Particulars No. of Shareholders No. of shares Aggregate number of shareholders and outstanding shares held in the Unclaimed Suspense Account as on OTApril, 2023 41 48972 Number of shareholders / legal heirs who approached Usted entity for transfer of shares from suspense account during the year NIL NIL Number of shareholders to whom shares were transferred from suspense account during the year NIL NIL Aggregate number of shareholders and the outstanding shares in the suspense account lying at the end of the year i.e. as on 3T! March, 2024 41 48972

Voting rights on these 48,972 shares shall remain frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the shares. Shareholders may get in touch with the Company/RTA for any further Information in this matter

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

Segment wise financial performance is stated in the accompanying accounts.

The Board and the Audit Committee of the Company periodically review the interna! control systems of the Company and the internal control systems are deemed adequate.

The Company malntained good industrial relations with its employees. The Company had 2 permanent employees in its payroll as on 31st March, 2024.

There are no material developments in the human resources front.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There is no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Courts orTribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OFTHE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEENTHE END OF THE FINANCIALYEAR OFTHE COMPANYTO WHICHTHE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE ANDTHE DATE OFTHE REPORT:

There is no material change and commitment, affecting the financial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

The Directors confirm that;

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair vlew of the State of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the Profit of the Company for that period;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other ?rregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial Controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wlsh to express their appreciat?on of the continued support and co-operation received from all the stakeholders and employees of the Company.