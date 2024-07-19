iifl-logo-icon 1
Thacker & Company Ltd AGM

1,589.65
(3.30%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Intimation of 146th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company wil remain closed from Saturday, 13th July, 2024 to Friday, 19th July, 2024 for taking record of the members for the purpose of 146th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 19th July, 2024. Proceedings of the 146th Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015. Voting Results of the 146th Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Dsiclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)

