iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd Split

65.5
(-0.68%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Tiger Logistics CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split9 Jan 20244 Mar 20244 Mar 2024101
As per the attachment. The proposal of sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such sub-division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of Split/Sub-Division of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD (536264) RECORD DATE 04/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/03/2024 DR-730/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE906O01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.02.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240220-38 dated February 20,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD (536264) New ISIN No. INE906O01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-03-2024 (DR- 730/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.03.2024)

Tiger Logistics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.