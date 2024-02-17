As per the attachment. The proposal of sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re. 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such sub-division/ split shall be intimated to the stock exchange in due course Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of Split/Sub-Division of Equity Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.02.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD (536264) RECORD DATE 04/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 04/03/2024 DR-730/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE906O01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 04/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.02.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240220-38 dated February 20,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code TIGER LOGISTICS (INDIA) LTD (536264) New ISIN No. INE906O01029 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 04-03-2024 (DR- 730/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.03.2024)